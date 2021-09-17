Watch: Tourist Attacks NYC Restaurant Hostess Over Vaccination Proof To Dine

A hostess at a well-known Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side of Manhattan was brutally attacked by a group of tourists from Texas after she asked to see proof of COVID vaccination, a new requirement for indoor diners, according to CBS New York.

A disturbing cellphone video shows an altercation outside Carmine's Italian Restaurant around 1550 ET Thursday when three tourists beat the living daylights out of the 24-year old hostess.

The tourists, who were identified as Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, Keita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, of Texas, got into a heated argument with the hostess about COVID requirements before it quickly escalated into a brawl. The three tourists punched and slapped the young girl, who was sent to the hospital with injuries.

"This turned into a mess. And from there, it's inexcusable, ridiculous," Carmine's owner Jeff Banks told CBS New York.

Carmine’s on the UWS says a hostess was assaulted after asking a group for proof of Covid vaccine to eat inside. “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job - as required by city policies...” @NBCNewYork after football. pic.twitter.com/xrqZoNm74R — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 17, 2021

"Our employee, thankfully, is safe right now. She's extremely shaken up," Banks said. "Two other people had minor issues."

All three of the tourist were arrested and charged with assault before being released from police custody.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer spoke out against the assault and the need for harsher punishments:

"Do not assault restaurant workers who are doing their job to keep us safe. I can't believe this happened here," Brewer said. "We have to increase the fines, if that's what it takes."

The New York City Hospitality Alliance was appalled by the incident and issued this statement:

"It's a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies – and trying to make a living. Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness."

Last month, New York City required patrons of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and outdoor music festivals to carry a COVID vaccine card or a digital copy for entry. The enforcement policy began on Monday.

If the tourist had any sense, they could've cooled their jets and asked for a table outside, an area that doesn't need COVID passes.