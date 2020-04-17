CBC Instructs Kids On How To Shut Down Their Parents' "Conspiracy Theories"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A CBC News report gives kids advice on how to shut down “conspiracy theories” voiced by their parents about coronavirus being created by China in a lab.

Because apparently that’s the media’s job now.

The presenter laments how somebody’s Dad may drop a message into chat blaming China for “manufacturing the coronavirus” with a “link to a site you’ve never heard of” (translation – a link that’s not, God forbid, mainstream media).

The piece then features a woman from a group that combats “misinformation online” who urges the son or daughter not to get confrontational with their Dad but to accuse him of being accurate and stirring fear.

Is uncle Bob spreading COVID-19 misinformation in the family group chat? This doesn't have to be awkward. pic.twitter.com/SxX5HVqY9a — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) April 15, 2020

At one point in the piece, the reporter even suggests that conspiracy theories can be “just as dangerous as a virus.”

“Maybe send an article from a legitimate source quoting credible scientists on why the virus wasn’t manufactured,” states the host.

The suggested article unsurprisingly comes from the CBC and is entitled ‘No, the new coronavirus wasn’t created in a lab, scientists say.’

In reality, as Fox News sources confirmed last night, the coronavirus was indeed leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, so to say it was “manufactured” isn’t even much of a stretch. The virus was literally created in a lab.

The irony of all this of course is that virtually nobody trusts the mainstream media, so when they attack conspiracy theories it just makes more people believe them.

When social media giants then get involved to censor information about the same conspiracy theories, that also bolsters the notion that they’re accurate because powerful interests are trying to stifle them.

Take the news report below as an example.

A reporter who adopts a stereotypical fake ‘news reporter’ accent which normal people don’t use when they talk to each other tells the viewer that the conspiracy theory linking 5G to coronavirus is false.

A doctor wearing a white lab coat inside what appears to be his own home (to stress faux authority) is then presented to call the conspiracy “completely false.”

The doctor doesn’t even explain why it’s false (he could have pointed out for example that Iran was impacted by coronavirus yet has no 5G network at all), but the news station just expects the viewer to believe him because he’s an authority figure in uniform.

In reality, as the comments below the video prove, the vast majority of people see the news report as desperate and hokey, making them believe the conspiracy theory to an even greater degree.

* * *

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.