Chaos Erupts After GOP Convention In DC; Rand Paul And Wife Chased Down Street By BLM Protesters

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 04:34

Protesters in Washington DC clashed with police Thursday night and into Friday morning, as the last night of the Republican National Convention turned into a chaotic scene down the street from the White House.

Earlier in the evening, protesters stood outside St. John's Church chanting "If we don't get it, burn it down."

After the GOP convention ended with a fireworks finale, BLM protesters began confronting attendees and had several altercations with the police.

Senator Rand Paul and his wife were followed by a group of BLM protesters. After a man attempted to break through Paul's police detail, the Kentucky Republican helped steady and officer who had been knocked off balance, before Paul's wife began trotted down the street, pulling him by the hand.

Paul thanked the DC police following the incident.

Former combat veteran Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) was also harassed by a group of protesters who began to aggressively ask what he thinks of police killing black men in America, to which he replied that any killing was unfortunate. To the surprise of no one, they were not satisfied with his answer.

Another GOP Convention attendee and his wife were badgered as they walked down the street towards a parking garage.

More attendees harassed:

At one point, a bus full of RNC attendees was forced to turn around, only to have protesters jump onto it, and a woman open the rear door and jump inside.

Then, a white man in blackface showed up and a police chase ensued after a BLM protester appears to have punched him.