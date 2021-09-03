Chase Bank Apologizes For Canceling Michael Flynn’s Credit Card, Claims It Was A Mistake

Via Human Events,

In a move possibly triggered by news and social media pressures, Chase Bank has walked back its cancelation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s credit card.

As previously reported by Human Events News, Flynn, former Trump National Security Adviser and director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, shared to Telegram a letter from Chase Bank notifying him that his credit cards will be cancelled.

“After careful consideration, we decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company,” the update read.

“Chase Bank has gone full-blown woke!” Flynn posted.

Now, just days after Flynn let the internet know, Chase is walking their virtue-signaling move back, claiming the letter was sent by mistake. The account holder was Flynn’s wife, Lori, the Daily Mail reports.

“We’ve contacted our customer to let her know that we made an error,” a spokesperson for the bank said. “And we apologized for any inconvenience this caused.”

Flynn addressed the situation again on Telegram Monday, per Yahoo News.

“I pray Chase Bank and all their cancel culture partners think twice about what they are doing to destroy the fabric of our constitution,” he wrote.

“Trust me, the heart and soul of America will NEVER be broken. We the people will prevail.”

As a reminder, the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was able to use his accounts with the same bank after he was convicted of soliciting child prostitutes.