Chicago Mayor Begs Walmart, Other Looted Retailers Not To Abandon City

While Chicago officials give slaps on the wrist to arrested protesters, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is begging Walmart and other major retailers who were hit by looting and vandalism to reopen their doors despite riots over the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer who now faces charges for second-degree murder.

Lightfoot held a conference call with Walmart and the other retailers when she pleaded with them not to abandon Chicago, according to WBBM.

"I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what's left so it doesn't perish, and other perishables, and they are talking their time, as I would expect," she said.

There were earlier reports that Walmart expected to rebuild all stores trashed by looters and vandals, but company officials later said they would open some stores and would not say which ones. The Mayor said most of the others said they are committed to Chicago. She said she hopes Walmart follows suit. -WBBM

"My hope is that they will come back," said Lightfoot. "But I got a resounding, 'Mayor, this is our city, this is our home,' from a lot of other retailers and I would hope that Walmart would follow suit."