China-Backed Media Highly Critical Of Texas' New Permitless Carry Law

Nearly a week after Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1927 that eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry a handgun, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda news outlet, Xinhua, published a highly critical piece on how the permitless carry law (beginning on Sept.1) could return the Lone Star State to its "Wild West past, or even worse."

The U.S. state of Texas may return to its Wild West past, or even worse, predicts an advocate for responsible gun ownership and opponent of the so-called permitless carry law signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, which allows Texans to carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1. "There weren't automatic weapons or 100-round magazine capacities in the guns 100 years ago," said Gyl Switzer, director of Texas Gun Sense, a nonprofit group of more than 7,000 mostly gun owners who lobby for improved methods of gun control. The permitless carry law isn't within Switzer's ideas of ensuring responsible firearm safety, as indicated by Texas Gun Sense's press release Wednesday within an hour of Abbott's fulfillment of his promise to sign the Republican-backed legislation. "We are very concerned and disgusted that Governor Abbott has signed HB (House Bill) 1927 today while Texans are still fighting for their lives in Austin area hospitals from the most recent of Texas mass shootings," the release stated. "(The bill) allows the permitless carry of handguns in public by people with no background check, no training in laws and safety and no demonstrated proficiency in shooting." -Xinhua

The Chinese government's propaganda machine lashing out against the permitless carry law and siding with anti-gun Democrats is worrisome.

Xinhua didn't even take the time to balance the article with what pro-gun groups had to say. The Chinese government and the communist party fear armed citizens.

Luckily, who cares what the Chinese government has to say because none of it matters as mainstream media fails to report the gun sanctuary moment is erupting across the country.