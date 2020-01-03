China Urges 'Calm And Restraint' After US Kills Top Iranian General

Agence France-Presse (AFP) is reporting China on Friday has requested restraint from all sides, "especially the United States," after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad international airport.

"China has always opposed the use of force in international relations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press conference. "We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions."

Shuang said the international community must respect Iraq's independence and territorial integrity.

He urged both sides to abide by the principles of the U.N. charter and the "basic norms of international relations."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Friday morning that he spoke with "Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump 's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation."

Last week, Iran, China, and Russia held a joint war drill in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman as a deterrent against U.S. forces.

The U.S. Department of State tweeted Friday that all U.S. citizens must "depart Iraq immediately."

Earlier, we reported that Iran is preparing for war by positioning fighter jets on its border and placing its ballistic missile bases on high alert.

Several days ago, we noted how approximately 4,000 US troops could be deployed to the Middle East in the near term.

As for the de-escalation, let's hope that's the case. Otherwise, the world is on edge for a possible counterattack by Iran.