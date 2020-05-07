China's COVID Cover-Up, Economic War, & The Elites Who Benefit

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,

“Actually, as Winston well knew, it was only four years since Oceania had been at war with Eastasia and in alliance with Eurasia. But that was merely a piece of furtive knowledge, which he happened to possess because his memory was not satisfactorily under control. Officially the change of partners had never happened. Oceania was at war with Eurasia: therefore Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia. The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that any past or future agreement with him was impossible…” – George Orwell, 1984

The problem with wars, beyond all the death and destruction they cause, is that they are almost never fought for the reasons that governments claim. In most cases there is an underlying agenda which the public may or may not discover many decades later, and such agendas are NOT for our benefit. Wars rarely erupt over mere unplanned circumstance. Wars are rarely random.

War is a tool for social engineering because it creates widespread crisis for the unprepared masses, and as the unprepared scramble for safety, the state can institute authoritarian powers they never could have asserted in peacetime. Not only this, but in our modern era over the past century there has been a distinct pattern following the aftermath of each war in which power and governance is centralized. Every time disaster strikes, the proposed solution is centralization and global government. You would think the political elites would offer some new ideas after 100 years, but no, they only have one idea that they try to sell to us relentlessly.

Today the American people find themselves in the middle of numerous wars including two relatively new conflicts – the “war” on the coronavirus, and the economic war on China. Neither fight is meant to keep us safe, and both serve the interests of a highly select group of people. Getting people to understand this, though, is a difficult task.

Certain assumptions are almost always present in war, and the biggest assumption made by people is that the fight is between two governments and two nations. This is usually not the case. In fact, the real fight is the governments and the elites that control them versus the common citizens of both nations. This fact is backed by considerable evidence collected by researchers like Antony Sutton. His book 'Wall Street And The Bolshevik Revolution' as well as his book 'Wall Street And The Rise Of Hitler' outline a clear and provable conspiracy by global elites to fund both sides of any given conflict and then benefit through further globalization when the ashes settle.

I have been warning for many years about this same dynamic being created between the US and the East, specifically Russia and China. In my articles on what I call the “false East/West paradigm”, I give ample evidence that the very same money elites which control Washington also greatly influence nations like China through a shared ideology.

Yes, that's right, the elites of China and the elites of the US are on the same team and have the same goals. There is no war, at least not at the top of the pyramid. Their stated goals include the creation of a one world digital currency system controlled by the International Monetary Fund and a 24/7 surveillance society in which every person on the planet is tracked through biometrics and through the blockchain. Without the tracking, participation is denied. In other words, you submit or you starve.

The pandemic, or the war on the “invisible enemy” as Trump calls it, is an excellent cover event for these goals. China has already launched its own tracking apps and immunity passports using cell phones and QR codes. These same measures are being pushed forward here in the US by elites like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The revelation that China's Wuhan Lab received millions of dollars in funding from the US government for work on SARS-like viruses, greenlit by none other than Dr. Fauci in 2015, is but one of many instances in a long trail of aid and support that came from the West and the UN to China, from weapons development to economic support to viral research.

Did the US help create a monster? If we did, it was a monster that the elites absolutely wanted and have a specific use for.

I have long believed that China would be the primary villain used as a catalyst to trigger the “economic reset” that the globalists desire, but the roles of the US and China will remain ambiguous and amoral as this conflict drags on. For many in the US, China is seen as an economic pirate and now the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. As I noted in last week's article, this is in some ways true but not the whole truth. Without the aid (or the blind eye) of Western governments and the World Health Organization, the spread of the pandemic would not have been possible.

Now, the other big distraction, the trade war, is about to return to mainstream discussion, and in the trade war we see the forever war unfold.

To be clear, the trade war never ended. I have said that the Phase 1 deal was a farce of epic proportions and that it was designed to fail as China would never be able to fulfill the promises they made to increase US export purchases. Well, we'll never know now as the coronavirus has become the prevailing excuse to nix the trade deal and accelerate trade tensions. Of course, in this case Trump plays the monster as he initiates renewed trade attacks on China in the middle of a global crisis; at least, that is what the mainstream media is saying.

I predicted that this would happen back in January. In fact, CNN even cites the comparison between Trump and Herbert Hoover at the onset of the Great Depression – Something I also warned would happen back in 2018.

In this scenario, Trump continues to play the role of bumbling conservative villain for leftists and much of the socialist world though it is really their globalist "heroes" doing most of the damage, while China plays the villain for US conservatives as they rally around Trump, a puppet and pied piper leading them to disaster.

Scrutiny over China's role in suppressing the source of the virus as well as the real numbers of infected and dead is creating unprecedented tensions between East and West, but of course we are meant to forget in all of this the fact that the elites in the West kept flights going for weeks after human-to-human transmission was identified and thousands had died in China. We are also meant to forget that Trump and Dr. Fauci denied any threat from the virus for months and defended Chinese data back in January. The pandemic tango needs at least two dancers to successfully spread. China did not act alone.

For now, Trump has announced the possibility of increased tariffs for China. China has responded to accusations of a virus cover-up with warnings of a possible war with the US. China has expanded into the South China Sea during the pandemic which is being treated as an exploitation of the crisis. But ultimately I think the war will be primarily an economic one, as this serves the interests of the globalists most.

The primary target, in my view, is the US dollar's world reserve status along with the US economy. With the pandemic speeding up the process of nations going cashless, it is a no-brainer that the digital monetary world will end the dollar's long time roll as world reserve. Add to this the huge crash in oil demand and oil prices to which the dollar derives much of its power, as well as the fact that the Fed has printed another $6 trillion which has barely stalled the market collapse and has not solved any of the underlying deflationary problems.

We now have a recipe for what is sometimes called a “stagflationary event”, which means price inflation in certain necessities and hard assets and deflation in other parts of the economy. Foreign Treasury bond holdings will probably continue to dwindle as this event progresses. Dollars are sought after for now, but this will change as more and more nations go digital.

For people in the US, I believe the intent is to convince us that China has ruined everything – our health, our economy, our dollar, etc. I think the war, in one form or another, is supposed to last for a very long time; at least, until the globalists get everything they want.

We are supposed to forget all about the globalists and their creation of the very conditions that led to this collapse in the first place. Is the Chinese government being falsely accused? No, they are a part of the problem and they did indeed help cause a global pandemic and financial crash, but they are not the whole problem. And this is where big lies gain power – All big lies contain a kernel of truth.

As the crisis events and distractions continue to build, on both sides of the Pacific Ocean the elites are currently implementing a technocratic tyranny of epic proportions. The common people on both sides end up suffering, and unless they are stopped soon, the elites will end up the only winners.

* * *