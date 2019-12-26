Christian Post Editor Quits Over Publication's Defense Of President Trump

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraACarter.com,

Christian Post Politics Editor Napp Nazworth said he resigned from the publication after it published an editorial in defense of President Donald Trump.

Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth resigned after the publication of a pro-Trump editorial. He says aligning with President Trump would "destroy the reputation of The Christian Post... We'd reached an impasse. I really had no other choice but to leave." https://t.co/SQkrAE1jKF pic.twitter.com/qzPIVVXUQJ — CNN (@CNN) December 26, 2019

In an interview with CNN Thursday, Nazworth said his issue was with the Post ‘aligning with the interests of President Trump.’ That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Nazworth.

Nazworth resigned on Monday. He announced his decision in a Twitter thread.

“Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice….” Nazworth wrote.

I'm saddened by what happened for many reasons. I've been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way. ... — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage. Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they've chosen to silo themselves. ... — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

... it's bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought. {end} — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

The controversy began when the former Editor-in-Chief of Christianity Today Mark Galli penned an op-ed arguing for President Trump’s removal from office as the U.S. House of Representatives deliberated and later voted to impeach him.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” Galli wrote.

Galli further argued that the President’s removal is consistent with evangelical teachings and principles.

“That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”

The Christian Post later responded with a scathing piece titled “Christianity Today and the problem with ‘Christian elitism.'” Those elites included Galli, as the piece notes.

“Mr. Galli asks evangelicals supporting Trump to consider how continued support for the president will impede and compromise evangelical witness for Jesus to an unbelieving world. One might well ask Mr. Galli how his obvious elitist disdain and corrosive condescension for fellow Christians with whom he disagrees, as ignorant, uneducated, “aliens in our midst” might well damage evangelical witness to an unbelieving world. Unbelievers might well conclude, “These Christian preach love for neighbor, but they certainly don’t seem to practice what they preach!”” editors John Grano and Richard Land wrote.

That defense of President Trump was enough for Nazworth.