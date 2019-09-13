Christine Blasey Ford's Father Supported Kavanaugh

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraACarter.com,

A new bombshell report from the Federalist revealed Thursday that Christine Blasey Ford’s father supported the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh despite his daughter’s loaded accusations that he raped her.

During the hearings, Kavanaugh was smeared by both members of Congress and the public however, Ford’s allegations couldn’t be corroborated and even she couldn’t recall vital details of her own story.

During that time, her family was silent which raised questions about her credibility.

Her own father, Ralph Blasey later approached Kavanaugh’s father at a local golf club to “offer his support of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court,” according to sources who spoke to the news site.

It was a private moment that later became public after club members and staff shared what they had witnessed.

According to the Federalist story, Blasey shook Kavanaugh’s hand and praised his son’s achievement saying “that the ordeal had been tough for both families.”

Similarly, Ford’s “closest friend” at the time she alleged she was assaulted, Leland Keyser, couldn’t recall that it happened. Moreover, Keyser’s son wrote on a GoFundMe page that his mother put “everything in her life at risk” to get the truth out.

Attempts to smear Justice Kavanaugh have been unsuccessful, and, since his confirmation, he’s doing everything in his power to uphold justice. For example, he’s hired an all-female staff, which received praise by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It was a first for the supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was nominated because of his achievements during the Bush administration where he served as White House counsel. Later, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended him as “a very bright legal foot soldier” when others questioned whether he was too partisan to serve.