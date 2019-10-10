CIA "Whistleblower" Said To Have Worked With Biden When He Was VP

There has been much speculation since it was revealed that the CIA employee who lodged a whistleblower complaint over President Trump's request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden had a "professional relationship with one of the 2020 candidates."

As the Washington Examiner's Byron York reported, a source told him that:

"The IG said [the whistleblower] worked or had some type of professional relationship with one of the Democratic candidates."

And now, as The Washington Examiner reports, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials, the 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA whistleblower had a "professional" tie is Joe Biden.

A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president."

A former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, told The Washington Examiner that Biden’s work on foreign affairs brought him into close proximity with the whistleblower either at the CIA or when he was detailed to the White House.

“This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” the former official said. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”