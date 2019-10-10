Watch City Diversity Meeting Erupt In Chaos As White Males Banned From Speaking

A recent local city government meeting in Oak Park — which lies just outside of Chicago, Illinois — devolved into an angry board member silencing her opponents because they have "been white from birth!" The only thing is that trustee Susan Buchanan, who refused to let anyone else speak on the question of rewriting the town's diversity statement, is herself white.

Buchanan yelled for others to "shut up" concerning the resolution, and wouldn't let any other town government leader so much as utter a word: “Why are you arguing what is a system of oppression? You’ve never experienced one, so shut up! I don’t want to hear from you!”

Clip of the Day: Oak Park, Ill. town trustee Susan Buchanan lambastes her colleagues for discussing updating the town’s diversity statement while being white. pic.twitter.com/CzBG2HqpYi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2019

"You stop it, you are a white male! You stop it! You are a white male! Your skin is light enough!" she shouted while pointing her finger at a fellow council member trying to speak.

A local Chicago news report described the chaotic scene where it appeared Buchanan had a melt-down attempting to silence any "white male" who might offer an opinion on the new resolution before the council:

“Oak Park has a place for everybody,” said Trustee Susan Buchanan. But a Monday night a discussion on rewriting the village’s diversity statement got heated over some specific words. Those words were: “We work to break down systems of oppression.” “I hesitate to send the message to our police department that they are a system of oppression,” Moroney said in the meeting. Moroney clearly frustrated Buchanan. “You have been white from birth! Why are you arguing, what is a system of oppression? You have never experienced one!” Buchanan said.

As columnist for The American Conservative, Rod Dreher, pointed out, "Oak Park is 68 percent white, and has no minority people on its board of trustees. But it’s got a diversity statement! A super-woke one!"

The heated exchange began after another dissenting trustee, Dan Moroney, said, “I hesitate to send the message to our police department that they are a system of oppression.”

A clip of some of the rest of the "discussion"...

Buchanan then began shouting at the all-white board members (which again, includes herself) for daring to weigh in. At one point she even stuck her finger in the face of Oak Park's mayor, a person of color sitting beside her and said, "Your skin is light enough!" — meaning he wasn't allowed to speak either, apparently.

“You have not spent a day with dark brown skin and tried to walk through this society!” she asserted.

"I am so tired of hearing two white men tell us what systems of oppression are!" said Buchanan to applause from the audience. "For Christ's sake, no! You don't know what systems of oppression are; you haven't been oppressed," she said. "This is like if you guys wanted to tell us what it's like to have a menstrual cycle. You don't know what you're talking about."

However, Moroney had acknowledged “Oak Park buys into diversity, equity, and inclusion,” but was concerned over language that would define the city's own police force and institutions, sworn to protect citizens, as "systems of oppression".

Notably, none of the political opponents of the visibly enraged Buchanan themselves responded with anger.

Instead, one of the trustees is seen at the end of the clip calmly explaining, "I think if we reduce these conversations to 'nobody cares what you have to say because you're a white male' - I don't think we're doing this right."

But ultimately, the new diversity statement passed in a unanimous vote on Monday night, following the spectacle of the board's 'wokest' white woman shouting down the white males.