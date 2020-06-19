Civil Emergency, Curfew Declared Ahead Of Tulsa Trump Rally

The Mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma declared a civil emergency on Thursday and announced a curfew affecting a six-block radius around the BOK Center, where President Trump will hold his first reelection rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

Citing "civil unrest" resulting in "multiple unlawful assemblies and multiple incidents of violence and property damage," Mayor G.T. Bynum made the announcement amid threats from 'individuals and organized groups.'

"I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally," Bynum wrote in the executive order, according to Fox News.

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨



As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety.



As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

President Trump warned "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" that the will "not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis."

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, BOK Center officials have asked the Trump campaign for a written plan detailing measures to incorporate "health and safety" steps ad social distancing - with health officials expressing concern over the potential for the rally to accelerate the spread of coronavirus in the city - citing an uptick in cases.

According to the report, the Trump campaign will give masks and hand sanitizer to each attendee, as well as conduct temperature checks at the door. GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, however, says that she believes the masks will be optional and that there doesn't appear to be a social distancing plan.

The rally - for which Trump supporters began lining up outside the venue since Monday - was moved from Friday, June 19 to Saturday due to the Juneteenth holiday commemorating slaves freed in Texas following the Confederacy's final surrender to the Union Army.

"So you are prepared to sit out here for five-six days?" asked a local KFOR reporter to a group of Trump supporters camped out ahead of the event.

"We're hill till after the rally," one woman replied.

It is unclear if the curfew will apply to those camped out.

According to the Trump campaign, more than 1,000,000 people have registered online for the first-come-first-serve rally, which has a capacity of just under 20,000. Those supporters were required to sign a waiver releasing the Trump campaign from responsibility for possible exposure to the coronavirus. "Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/@realDonaldTrump," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted as the number of people registered surpassed 200,000. "Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in the nation!" -Fox News

Meanwhile, where's Joe Biden?