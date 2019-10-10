Climate Alarmists Superglue Themelves To Street, Get Arrested After Bringing Times Square To Standstill

Approximately 62 climate protesters were arrested after supergluing themselves to a lime green boat they parked in a busy Times Square intersection in New York City. The demonstrators donned life jackets painted with slogans, telling police "This is a climate emergency," when asked to disperse.

The Thursday morning stunt by environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) caused two hours of gridlock before the green boat was towed away - after protesters were freed using chemicals.

Protesters also glued themselves to King's Bridge - only for one to discover that it isn't easy to take off a backpack once your hand is stuck to the street.

Meanwhile, a concurrent XR protest in London snarled traffic at Heathrow, delaying flights as one activist climbed on top of a plane.