Climate Prediction Swings & Misses: A Decade Of Alarmist Strike-Outs, 2010-2019

Authored by Anthony Watts via WattsUpWithThat.com,

Climate alarmists think they are always right, and when they aren’t... they just move the goalposts ahead 10 years. Our friend Willis Eschenbach calls it “serial doomcasting“.

Some perspective:

“What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.” ~ Richard Lindzen

What follows are climate predictions forecast to come true during the 2010s – one for each year.

A few timely missed predictions for 2020 are also added as a bonus feature.