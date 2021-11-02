CNN Host Inadvertently Exposes COVID 'Crisis' Theater: "We Took Off Our Masks Just For The Photo"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

CNN host Jake Tapper inadvertently revealed the security theater that is ‘COVID-safe’ after he tried to reassure people “we took off our masks just for the photo.”

Tapper posted an image of himself and his CNN staffers for a “bake off” event before tweeting, “for anyone concerned, we took off our masks just for the photo, but generally we all wear masks around the office. also, we’re all vaccinated.”

(for anyone concerned, we took off our masks just for the photo, but generally we all wear masks around the office. also, we're all vaccinated.) — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2021

Apparently, COVID has developed artificial intelligence and knows not to infect people when they’re doing a photo-op.

“Did you get everyone’s permission in that photo before disclosing their private medical information?” asked one respondent.

Did you get everyone’s permission in that photo before disclosing their private medical information? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 1, 2021

“If you really believed in masks, you wouldn’t be taking them off for anything like this. Please stop the acting,” commented another.

If you really believed in masks, you wouldn't be taking them off for anything like this. Please stop the acting. — Andrew Hoyer, Coder 💻 (@andrewhoyer) November 1, 2021

“My son is vaccinated and has to wear a mask all day at school. Why???” asked another.

My son is vaccinated and has to wear a mask all day at school. Why??? — BuffJason 🦬 (@JasonEMaggard) November 1, 2021

“COVID knows not to infect important people when cameras are pointed at important people,” remarked Lauren Chen.

Tapper is emulating world leaders who also wore their masks for photo ops at a globalist confab in Rome before immediately removing them.

"And abracadabra, piff-puff-pooph, and covid has left the room!" pic.twitter.com/9w89Ws28GW — Neil Ferguson's Calculator™ 🇨🇳 (@ProfessorFergu1) October 31, 2021

Angela Merkel rides maskless in a car over to a conference hall.



She puts on her mask to leave the car and walk outside.



Upon entering the hall she takes off her mask to greet the Italian Prime Minister and gives him a fist bump.



That’s not how masks work. pic.twitter.com/eFk93iyaHr — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) October 31, 2021

It’s all one ludicrous pantomime show.

