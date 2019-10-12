"The CNN Tapes Are Coming": Project Veritas Teases A Coming "CNN Whistleblower"

Having exposed the disturbing realities inside Facebook, Google, The New York Times, and The State Department; Project Veritas' James O'Keefe just hinted at what could be his biggest exposé yet...

Teasing what appears to be a real whistleblower - and remember, these individuals should be protected, according to Schiff et al. - O'Keefe just told an audience in Washington DC that "our next Project Veritas #BeBrave insider is from within CNN."

BREAKING: I just walked off the stage in Washington DC where I announced that our next @Project_Veritas #BeBrave insider is from within @CNN.#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/TWL79UinaS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 12, 2019

Furthermore, O'Keefe warned one very special individual of what is coming... "It might be time to recall the worst things you’ve said to CNN staff in the hallways, Brian Stetler"

It might be time to recall the worst things you’ve said to CNN staff in the hallways, @brianstelter. Project Veritas has a reliable source who wore a hidden 🎥 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 12, 2019

Excitement and speculation as to the content is hotting up on social media...

But Jack Posobiec sums it up most ominously:

The CNN Tapes are coming... — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2019

We cannot wait to hear how unfair this is and why the "whistleblower" needs to be doxx'd.

O'Keefe ends with a "Stay Tuned" link to ExposeCNN.com.