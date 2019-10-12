"The CNN Tapes Are Coming": Project Veritas Teases A Coming "CNN Whistleblower"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 10/12/2019 - 16:20

Having exposed the disturbing realities inside Facebook, Google, The New York Times, and The State Department; Project Veritas' James O'Keefe just hinted at what could be his biggest exposé yet...

Teasing what appears to be a real whistleblower - and remember, these individuals should be protected, according to Schiff et al. - O'Keefe just told an audience in Washington DC that "our next Project Veritas #BeBrave insider is from within CNN."

Furthermore, O'Keefe warned one very special individual of what is coming... "It might be time to recall the worst things you’ve said to CNN staff in the hallways, Brian Stetler"

Excitement and speculation as to the content is hotting up on social media...

But Jack Posobiec sums it up most ominously:

We cannot wait to hear how unfair this is and why the "whistleblower" needs to be doxx'd.

O'Keefe ends with a "Stay Tuned" link to ExposeCNN.com.

