CNN's Don Lemon Bashes Trump While Defending Trudeau After 'Brownface' Controversy

CNN's Don Lemon clearly couldn't handle the news that broke late last night exposing his favorite Canadian leader for having worn 'brownface' in a yearbook picture.

The CNN anchor took a shot at President Trump Wednesday night, using Justin Trudeau's apology as an excuse to bash Trump. After mocking the president's aversion to apologizing, Lemon's CNN offered a strong defense of Trudeau.

Here's Trudeau's apology.

"I shouldn't have done that. I should have known better, but I didn't and I'm really sorry," Trudeau told reporters. "I take responsibility for my decision to do that. I shouldn't have done that. I should've known better. It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time but now I recognize that it was something racist to do and I'm deeply sorry."

Lemon expressed his pleasant shock that a "leader" would apologize and knocked the U.S. leader in the process.

"Wow, a leader apologizing. It seems odd, doesn't it?" Lemon reacted. "Because we have one who doesn't." The CNN panel also offered a defense for Trudeau, with commentators stressing that "context matters" and stressed that Trudeau's photo was vastly different from Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's 1986 blackface photo.

Before wrapping the segment, Lemon offered more praise for Trudeau's 'heroic' apology (he's laying it on a bit thick here), and insisted that it "does mean a lot" to him.

"I do have to say this before we go: think about it however you want to think about it. When someone apologizes- wow!" Lemon said to the panel. "We don't often see that here, especially in a world leader who is saying 'I should've known better and I'm sorry.' You can feel about it however you want, but that, to me, that does mean a lot."

Trudeau better hope that millions more Canadians start watching CNN International between now and next month's election.