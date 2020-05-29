CNN's Van Jones Says Secretly Racist 'White Liberal Hillary Clinton Supporters' Are The Real Threat To Black America

CNN's Van Jones, who correctly surmised that Russiagate was a nothingburger, has caused progressives to bristle once again after he said that White, liberal Hillary Clinton supporters can pose a greater threat to blacks in America than the Ku Klux Klan.

"It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about. It’s the white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, 'Oh I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see all people the same, I give to charities,’ but the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect, or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation," said Jones.

"A klansmember could not have been better trained to pick up her phone and tell the police it’s a black man," he added - later saying "What you’re seeing now is a curtain falling away."

"Those of us who have been burdened by this every minute, every second of our entire lives are fragile right now. We are tired."

Woke white liberal women became mega-triggered by Jones' comments. No word on whether they've been able to reach his manager.

