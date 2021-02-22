Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees To "Try To Be Less White"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Is Coca Cola sponsoring racism? That's the claim. You be the judge.

‘Try To Be Less White’

When I first saw this story I was highly skeptical.

However, the training course is available online and Coca Cola is doing its best to try to back down from the course.

I walk through the images in this video: https://t.co/tBwQ0FGV2N — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

Here's the course Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo

In this course, Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, gives you the vocabulary and practices you need to start confronting racism and unconscious bias at the individual level and throughout your organization. There’s no magic recipe for building an inclusive workplace. It’s a process that needs to involve people of color, and that needs to go on for as long as your company’s in business.

The free into above does not show the ending slide "Try to be less white" but what you can see is galling enough.

The video Tweet by @DrKarlynB shows more of the damning slides.

Coca-Cola Whitewash

Backlash

Late Sunday evening NewsWeek reported Coca-Cola, Facing Backlash, Says 'Be Less White' Learning Plan Was About Workplace Inclusion

Coca-Cola, facing mounting backlash from conservatives online, has responded to allegations of anti-white rhetoric after an internal whistleblower leaked screenshots of diversity training materials that encourages staff to "try to be less white." A Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed that the course is "part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace," but also noted that "the video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company's curriculum."

Coca-Cola Logo

The Coca-Cola logo is on training snapshots in the video Tweet.

If Coca-Cola did not authorize and pay for the the training, the slides would not have their logo, Karlyn would be in deep legal trouble, and Twitter would have removed the Tweet.

Who in the hell is reviewing their training materials?

Candance Owens

Best selling author Candance Owens had this to say.

If a corporate company sent around a training kit instructing black people how to “be less black”, the world would implode and lawsuits would follow.



I genuinely hope these employees sue @CocaCola for blatant racism and discrimination. https://t.co/07OPZouEcV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 19, 2021

Owens is Founder of the @BLEXIT organization. "Black people don’t have to be Democrats— still."

Kendall Jenner launched a tequila brand this week and faced immediate, vicious backlash for culturally appropriating Mexicans.



I honestly can’t comprehend how stupid and unbearable American woke-society is becoming. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 18, 2021

Coke Is Racist

Try to be less black.

Try to be less Asian.

Try to be less Indigenous.



Can we say that? No?



Then why can Coca Cola tell their staff to be less white?#cokeisracist — J.P. Luisi (@JPLuisi1) February 21, 2021

My thanks to Coca-Cola for finally giving me the reason to quit drinking Diet Coke - which for health reasons you should not be drinking anyway.#CokeIsRacist pic.twitter.com/hBeYX5jwnj — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) February 21, 2021

The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Salon, and Washington Post have no coverage of this.

All the top sites plus Coca-Cola all want to sweep this under the rug.

Why Trump Nearly Won

Please recall Politically Correct Educators Vote to Rename 44 SF Schools Including Washington and Lincoln

Also note The Dumbing Down of America is Poised to Accelerate.

If you are looking for a reason why millions of people voted for Trump, look no further.

I intended to do a post on why Trump nearly won but this post will suffice.

Every bit of this is a complete outrage. It is why Trump won in 2016. Had he toned things down a bit in 2020 he probably would have been reelected.