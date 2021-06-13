'Always Higher' - Cocaine Washes Ashore At Cape Canaveral Space Force Base 

In an ironic twist on their mission statement "Sempra Supra" (which could be translated "Always Higher"), a wildlife manager at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) discovered more than a million dollars worth of cocaine on a beach last month while checking on sea turtle nests, according to local newspaper Florida Today.

Angy Chambers, a 45th Civil Engineer Squadron wildlife manager conducting sea turtle nesting surveys in late May, found 24 packages, collectively weighing 65 pounds, of cocaine.

"While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another," Chambers said. "I called SFS back and suggested they bring their UTV, or utility terrain vehicle, as I counted at least 18 packages."

Brevard County Sheriff's Office narcotics unit seized the 65 pounds of cocaine. One of the narcotics agents performed a field test on one package and verified that it was cocaine.

The cocaine was then transported to a secrete location operated by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office estimated the drugs had a street value of an estimated $1.2 million.

HSI special agent, David Castro, said maritime drug traffickers usually transport cocaine in bales, including 25 bricks each. Once bales are damaged or are ditched during transport, they typically wash ashore in small packages.

"We take pride in protecting our base and the surrounding community," 45th Space Forces Squadron Flight Sergeant Joseph Parker said in the release. "There is also a higher level of job satisfaction knowing that these drugs will not make it into our community."

Another 63 pounds of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys last month, valued at more than $1.4 million. HSI has since launched an investigation into why mysterious packages of cocaine continue to wash ashore on Florida beaches.

