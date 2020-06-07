Coincidence Theorists See All Donut And No Holes In The Coronation Of The Cult

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com,

Over the past several decades Americans have viewed regularly televised dramatic episodes of political theater. The use of the word “episode” is especially appropriate because the dramatic scenes are sequential and continuously broadcasted onto electronic screens. The drama is designed to elicit emotion, foment anger, and unite or divide the nation in order to, ultimately, affect change.

The societal cataclysms we’re experiencing now could be naturally occurring – as the result of certain trends like demographics, technology, modernization, education, centralization, economic inequality, political platforms, or even systemic corruption and civilizational decay. On the other hand, it could be the upheavals are directed in consonance with scripts written by an inner circle of powerful people; and in accordance to the Hegelian Dialectic. How citizens view the changes realized by the United States over the last few decades, in particular, will depend upon their interpretations of probabilities and outcomes; or, rather, to the extent they believe in coincidence or conspiracy.

Many believe grand conspiracies are implausible because ambitious schemes so often fail and it’s inconceivable that scrupulous whistleblowers would refuse to expose the plans of powerful conspirators. And these objections have a ring of truth… unless, of course, the powerful few have only advanced those who’ve demonstrated allegiance while shunning, banishing, imprisoning, or “expiring” those who won’t fall in line. Perhaps this would explain why the likes of Brennen, Clapper, Comey, and McCabe continue about their book tours as Assange, Manafort, and Stone remain under lock and key.

In intelligence circles, we know control is administered via “need to know” compartmentalization and secured by constant surveillance. So perhaps blackmail and threats to individuals and loved ones are secret tactics used to compel loyalty. Even so, there have been U.S. presidents who have acted as whistleblowers at one time or another, including Lincoln, Wilson, Eisenhower, and Kennedy; each drawing attention to a nebulous Cult of Power acting as political puppet masters and pullers of purse strings. Or, as automotive magnate Henry Ford (1863-1947) once stated:

It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.

It’s also a fact that modern mass media today is owned by a handful of corporations and, thus, under the control of a few billionaires. Could it be possible The Cult would collude to advance media narratives that further their interests while promoting agendas for their sole benefit? Of course it’s possible. Why wouldn’t they?

In America during the new millennium, Bush the Younger delivered The Patriot Act and the War on Terror. The Obama Administration witnessed the rise of the Tea Party and Occupy Wall Street. And from the time Donald Trump descended the escalator in 2015, the timeline has been a continuum of fascinating and unfortunate events.

In the spring of 2016, Broomhilda and her army of superdelegates swept the still smoking ashes of Bernieclaus right back up the nation’s chimney. In June of that year, the first FISA warrant on Trump was denied and that was followed by the infamous Snakes on a Plane meeting between Bill Clinton and then Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Seth Rich, a data analyst for the Democratic National Committee, was murdered in Washington D.C. the very next month.

However, in light of current events, now consider what also took place in the spring of 2016 and, seemingly, behind the curtain of the nation’s political stage: The inaugural ID2020 summit…

In May 2016, at the United Nations Headquarters in NY, the inaugural ID2020 Summit brought together over 400 people to discuss how to provide a unique digital identity to everyone on the planet, including the 1.5 billion people living without any form of recognized identification.

Indeed, 2020 vision has brought past occurrences into better focus.

Since the election of Trump, we’ve watched one political episode after another: election hacking, impeachment, a pandemic… and just like regular commercial breaks came the seemingly strategic school, church, synagogue, country music and garlic festival shootings; along with the occasional U.S Mail or Syria bombing . All of these episodes made for riveting and dramatic televised history.

Perhaps, therefore, the apparent onscreen murder of George Floyd now serves as the new facilitator as COVID-19 fizzles in the summer sun – at least until the Vitamin D depletions this fall and winter deliver sufficient reinfection rates to justify real societal lockdowns next time.

And, yes, be assured of this: COVID-19 will be back next season. In force and, once again, dominating the airwaves. In fact, we’re already seeing the previews as the country reopens. Pursuant to “data compiled by the New York Times” comes the following headline: “Texas, North Carolina, Arizona see rising cases as they reopen” :

The seven-day average in new cases in all three states has also been rising, according to data compiled by The New York Times. …Texas and Arizona are both led by Republican governors, while North Carolina has a Democratic governor. One reason for the increasing number of cases in all three states is that they are all seeing a significant rise in testing, which means more people carrying COVID-19 are being identified.

Yes. Operation Dark Winter® continues as headlines are broadcasted into computing devices around the globe: NEW HOT SPOTS ARE EMERGING!! NEW HOT SPOTS ARE EMERGING!!

It’s easy to assume COVID-19 cases will go down after lockdown orders lift across the country, but, unfortunately, the data suggests otherwise. New hot spots of COVID-19 are emerging across the U.S. …It’s very important to be informed about your local data, Ryan Panchadsaram, former U.S. deputy chief technology officer at the White House during the Obama administration and co-founder of COVID Exit Strategy, tells Yahoo Life. He and other public health and crisis experts with experience stemming from their work at the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services and on the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, joined forces to create COVID Exit Strategy with the goal of tracking “each state’s progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19,”…

Are these episodes naturally occurring as the result of a sick and dying nation? Or, could they be the magical media manifestations of the “Big Lie”?

Regardless, people all across the political spectrum have been fooled by their feelings while viewing what appears to be political ploys.

United States health “officials” are now warning that “a new surge in coronavirus cases” could occur following the protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed while being murdered by police in Minneapolis. Paradoxically, the police report of the incident claimed Floyd “had coronavirus and died after cardiac arrest”.

Seriously? Is it just me or do you also hear the laughter cackling from behind the curtain? Either way, the question remains: Are we being psychologically manipulated by powerful people in order to affect political change?

Because it seems only those under hypnosis would deny that current events in the U.S. have been politicized. The Wall Street Journal, for example, has reported on the politicization of Coronavirus as it increasingly exacerbates “the Red-Blue divide”:

Two-thirds of confirmed coronavirus cases are in states with Democratic governors. When states are measured by the sheer number of coronavirus cases, six of the top seven have Democratic governors. Together, those six blue states have about half of the nation’s cases, though only about a third of its population. Coronavirus deaths tell a similar story. Eight of the nine states with the most deaths due to the virus are states with Democratic governors. When measured by deaths per capita, eight of the top nine states also have Democratic governors. ….And it’s in the Senate where the imbalance between coronavirus impact and political clout is most acute. Those six hardest-hit blue states have more than half the country’s coronavirus cases, and a third of its population—yet only 12% of the votes in the Senate. It is almost a perfect formula for political tensions. President Trump is straddling this red and blue divide. In sheer political terms, two of the hardest-hit states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, are critical to him because they happen to be swing states he carried in the 2016 election.

And now it’s being reported that President Trump’s reelection odds have taken a turn for the worse.

So why has COVID-19® selectively attacked blue states more than red ones? It could be a matter of blue states having a higher density population. Or, it could be just more political chicanery and for the same reason pallets of bricks have mysteriously materialized in cities prior to “protests” in the aftermath of the George Floyd snuff film.

Indeed. Every revolution starts with a spark; and the modern lockdowns, and uprisings, are televised.

As written in my last article, COVID-19® accomplished many political objectives:

The Coronavirus® pinprick collapsed the Economic Everything Bubble and deflected blame away from the bankers who blew it up. At the same time, it turned martial law into self-quarantine and abolished the First Amendment rights of American citizens including the free exercise religion, the freedom of speech, and the right peaceably assemble… all under the arbitrary mandates of Social Distancing®. Additionally, cash has been transitioned into a viral threat – thus paving the way to a new digital world order; and the end of privacy.

The televised outbreak also inflamed the fear and survival instincts of people in order to turn on each other while it massaged Wall Street and murdered Main Street. To be sure, supply lines have been centralized via Walmart and Amazon as Mom & Pop businesses were suffocated like George Floyd then set on fire.

For those with eyes wide open, it’s become obvious how chaos reigns while Operation Dirty Money® transitions the nations into a “cashless future” and a New World Order®:

The Almighty Dollar has lost some of its might in the time of COVID-19. While most struggling businesses will take payment in any form to make ends meet during the economic downtown, a minority reject cash, fearing that it could be a transmission vehicle for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Some experts predict that the pandemic will accelerate a steady flight by American consumers away from dollars and cents… …But a survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found that roughly 6% of the U.S. population, about 14.1 million adults, doesn’t have a checking or savings account, and thus can’t access funds online. That gap will have to be closed if America is ever to come closer to a cashless future.

But are these changes the result of coincidence or conspiracy?

Seriously… how could these long-desired objectives of The Establishment NOT be the result of conspiracy? Because, just like clockwork, as Coronavirus was shown to be bullshit… the channel was changed once again – this time, to cities on fire. So, whether by deception or never letting a crisis go to waste, the George Floyd drama has now assumed center stage; at least until the COVID-19 Show® returns next season.

The urban riots could be used to further degrade American institutions, infrastructure, economy, and societal unity – or be exploited as the means to lock down entire regions of the country, or worse, as an excuse to declare martial law nationally. It’s also possible a Fort Sumter moment could occur in the suburbs thus escalating the civil warfare to new levels. It’s not hard to imagine armed Caucasians defending their lives and property by mowing down ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter activists in the front yards of formerly quiet neighborhoods around the country. This would, in turn, trigger new proposed gun control measures by city, state, and federal authoritarians. Just in time and right on schedule.

This sort of Hegelian change meets the end of goals of The Cult because their ultimate desire is to rule over a diminished global population. This is not conspiracy, however, because the Malthusian dreams of the Cult are well-documented and even etched upon the Georgia Guidestones as # 1: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

Certainly, The Cult desires a culling of the herd, so to speak, yet with the permission of those willing to be ruled. The aristocracy prefers servants and subjects, after all; and this would be the fate of the lower-caste slaves who survive.

So how might the Cult of Power get a majority of plebes to willingly surrender? By first activating their fear and survival instincts and then showing them how effective China’s authoritarian lockdowns have been – particularly in slowing the spread of coronaviruses and dampening burgeoning revolutions.

In viewing the maps of Asia on the John Hopkin’s dashboard , it does appear China’s authoritarian measures have stamped out coronaviruses like Raid® on bugs. At the same time, COVID-19 forced the Hong Kong protestors to shelter in place. However, in America, the U.S. Constitution has turned America red with the blood of innocents. Some might ask: Why did Trump, and so many careless governors, pander to those desiring their own selfish liberties over the very lives of others? Why did they reopen their states so soon? And why won’t weak-willed blue state mayors and governors protect the citizenry from lawless rioters?

Certainly, the red tide could ebb and flow until all boats are sunk. Unless enough people are awakened. Then, the haut monde would be forced to reassess their schemes.

In any case, even if American society continues to sink past the point of no return, I would also not be surprised if any future vaccinations would be voluntary instead of mandatory. Because if the deluded Luciferians (see “Luciferianism: A Secular Look At A Destructive Globalist Belief System”) are actually playing a cosmic chess match in their heads, then they want people to choose – and those who refuse to fall with them would, as a result, suffer societal ostracization, economic isolation, starvation, and death. The Vaccine-Deniers® would then occupy the lowest caste of the New World Order®. They would be the new Untouchables.

Certainly, therefore, the George Floyd riots are just another means of now sowing seeds of chaos to reap an orderly harvest later. The Cult must tear down what it wishes to rebuild in its own image.

The following video takes 12-minutes to view and its poetic presentation explores the “mechanics” of ritual, initiation, transformation, and change; and, especially, as applied to The Cult, language, and electronic programming.

For those who don’t wish to take the time to view the video, just know it addresses change as being facilitated via the three stages of an initiation ritual – and to the actual audio soundtrack of the COVID-19® outbreak:

1.) Isolation for Purification (suspension of the normal ways / surrender / sacrifice / masking / trauma) 2.) The Transition (the old self dies, descending into a state of liminality / fever dream / void in the middle / blank canvas) 3.) Integration into the New Reality (or Resurrection to the New Normal)

Recently, a blogger named Charles Eisenstein wrote an article named “The Coronation” and later responded to a critique of that article by writing another piece entitled “The Conspiracy Myth”. The latter article was, in turn, retweeted by the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

In reading both articles, it appeared the author defined the allegorical donut without its hole in the center. After all, what is a “conspiracy” if not two or more people making secret plans? And what is a donut without a hole? All that remains is sugar, flour, water, leavening, oil and artificial flavors. But that’s what we see, feel, taste, and smell. Is that all there is? Or is there more?

Correspondingly, Eisenstein’s title of “The Coronation” is especially interesting given that “Corona” means “crown” and the word “coronation” is a portmanteau of “Corona Nation”.

Definition of coronation ­­­­­­­: the act or occasion of crowning also: accession to the highest office

Has America recently been subsumed by those who would be our rulers? Or was the nation taken over long ago and now The Cult is simply making their reign official?

In truth, the answers to both of those questions are right on the money.

There is no denying the fix is in – or that the media and the tech titans are colluding with The Cult. One example of this is how the media has presented former software mogul and current World Health Guru, Bill Gates, as a “bogeyman of virus conspiracy theorists”:

False claims targeting billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates are gaining traction online since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, with experts warning they could hamper efforts to curb the virus. Doctored photos and fabricated news articles crafted by conspiracy theorists — shared thousands of times on social media platforms and messaging apps, in various languages — have gone as far as accusing the Microsoft founder of creating the outbreak. …”Bill Gates has always been a target of specific conspiracy communities,” said Rory Smith, research manager at First Draft, a non-profit that provides research and training for journalists. Gates — whose eponymous foundation has spent billions of dollars improving healthcare in developing countries over the past 20 years — has become “a kind of abstract boogeyman”, said Whitney Phillips, an assistant professor at New York’s Syracuse University, where she teaches digital ethics. “These conspiracies are powerful enough to drive down institutional trust around health organisations, and as a result, possibly drive down vaccination rates, which is worrying,” Smith said.

Yet, in that article, there was no mention of Gates’ involvement with vaccine production or the October 2019 “Event 201” exercise held in New York City – a live simulation of the actual coronavirus outbreak that occurred just weeks before the first cases were made public. Why, then, are these facts not deemed newsworthy by the mainstream media?

Would any coincidence theorists care to answer that question?

Because that’s how The Cult works. They selectively conceal pertinent information while censoring any media sources that report the truth.

Remember item # 7 from the Event 201 website’s recommendations page (the main text below with some of the fluff removed):

Governments and the private sector should assign a greater priority to developing methods to combat mis- and disinformation … Governments will need to partner with traditional and social media companies to research and develop nimble approaches to countering misinformation. .. National public health agencies should work in close collaboration with WHO to create the capability to rapidly develop and release consistent health messages. For their part, media companies should commit to ensuring that authoritative messages are prioritized and that false messages are suppressed including through the use of technology.

The video at this link below is from the “Plandemic” movie and features the cellular and molecular biologist, Judy Mikovits, Ph.D.

It is an absolutely stunning 26 minutes:

Link to 26-minute video of “Plandemic”

In the 16:15 – 18:45 segment of the video, Mikovits discusses Hydroxychloroquine as well as other COVID-19 treatments and, of course, her assessments digress from the Orwellian propaganda we’ve seen in the mainstream daily headlines. So when Yahoo.com recently illuminated smart devices around the globe on how Hydroxychloroquine shows no virus benefit and raises death risks, you can pretty much take it to the bank that Hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19 and with minimal death risks. Especially, when a Yale epidemiologist says Hydroxychloroquine should be made “widely available and promoted immediately” and a Los Angeles physician has claimed the following:

Every patient I’ve prescribed it [Hydroxychloroquine] to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free.

But you WON’T find this type of information anywhere in the mainstream media because it stands in the way of the Event 201 recommendations, the vaccine agenda, big pharma profits, and the end goals of The Cult of Power.

Correspondingly, Trump’s heroic impeachment defender, professor Alan Dershowitz, has now claimed The State has the right to ‘plunge a needle into your arm’:

Harvard Law School emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz claimed in an interview that the government has a constitutional right under the 10th Amendment to forcibly vaccinate a citizen to curb the spread of a contagious disease. “Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business…”.

It’s just too perfect not to have been planned. Even if you don’t agree, at the very least, ask yourself this: What were the odds?

But you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

The following video is 22-minutes in length. It is a production by a lady who acquired her Contract Tracing Certificate® and reveals the “stealth fascism of [Contact Tracing®] enforcement”.

In the above video, at around the 1:00 minute mark, you’ll see U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi espouse the three “T’s” that are to be combined with COVID-19 Social Distancing®: Testing, Tracing, Treatment.

Positive tests for coronaviruses are to be turned over to a Contact Tracer® to make sure any infected people are isolated – even from their own pets! The “infected” must also prove to the Contact Tracer® they have the space to be isolated and if any children live in the household, the tracer is supposed to involve social services.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must not leave their home – even those who are symptom free. Moreover, for those who initially test positive, remain healthy, and are later released from quarantine, if they eat at a restaurant where another person is later determined to have been infected, then they all must submit to quarantine – including those who were released previously. Currently, in the state of California, employers of quarantined employees are held responsible for any workman’s comp through July 2020; and this will most likely be extended.

Furthermore, the tracers will consult with “infected” people to reference their social media accounts to gather information on everywhere they were recently and with whom they were in contact. Then, all of those people, even strangers in a restaurant, will be contacted.

Sick people are to be quarantined for 10 days and those without symptoms for 14 days – including the families of the “infected” for at least 14 days from their last contact with the “infected”.

The politicians and governors have publically claimed that Contact Tracing® is voluntary. But, for those who don’t immediately quarantine, a “detention order” may be issued and “enforced by the police” to “assure compliance”. Other options for non-compliance may include a court order. And those who are held in contempt of the court order may be “incarcerated, imprisoned at a quarantine site via electronic monitoring, and/or fined up to $2,000 a day”.

At the 8:30 – 9:30 segment of the video, a clip of Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is shown spinning “non-compliance enforcement” by referencing “family support personnel” who will tend to those in quarantine like state-conscripted nannies.

Next, the mole describes how tracers are to view privacy as being subordinate to the “greater good” and tells how positive tests will be entered into an electronic database – which, in an ensuing news clip, is revealed as “law-enforcement specific information” entered for purposes of “computer-aided dispatch”. In the same clip, Jaqueline Kirby of the El Paso County Colorado Sherriff’s Office admits that home addresses are flagged to identify those who have tested positive for COVID-19®.

Smart-phone apps are then discussed in the video as a means for businesses to track customers for their “safety”; at least until a centralized database with GPS tracking becomes available like currently used in China and North Korea. In countries like India and New Zealand, the apps are said to be voluntary but you can’t go anywhere, or buy anything, without the app. The video then reveals four U.S. states with Contact Tracing® software in place and how Google and Apple iOS updates allow Bluetooth beacons to assist tracing even without an app downloaded.

Towards the end of the video, the proposed HR 6666 legislation is discussed as potentially funding the Contact Tracing® initiative to the tune of $100 billion.

And, finally, if you only have time to watch one segment of the above video … view the clip of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine from the 20:04 – 22:34 mark. Here, a reporter reveals the “larger social agenda” behind COVID-19 that includes a “vision to rectify” the “structural violence of capitalism” that is seen as the root cause of “racism, gender inequality, xenophobia, and homophobia”. Next, the reporter asks Governor DeWine why he would choose to partner with those who demonize capitalism and whose goals seem to be “rooted in Liberation Theology based on Marxist ideals”. The Governor’s answer is quite illuminating, to say the least.

So it does appear COVID-19 is another blitz by the political left and the George Floyd riots are surely another prong of the same attack – even, at the very least, as a diversion for what is taking place with the Contact Tracing® initiative.

Without a doubt, Contact Tracing® must be killed in the cradle. If it’s allowed to grow and expand it will become a Marxist Social Justice® weapon of unparalleled power.

We’re in a war for survival and 75% of Americans have no clue as to what is actually happening. Normalcy bias is a bitch. Because history is rhyming and not in good ways. This purge has high-tech teeth.

And for those who believe Trump is real and about to drain the swamp: ask yourselves why he’s not dead as Kennedy or irredeemably publicly disgraced like Harvey Weinstein. Why has “Crossfire Hurricane” investigator U.S. Attorney John Durham not suffered the fate of Seth Rich or Julian Assange? The Cult could have also have pulled the plug on the economy without providing the president the cover of Coronavirus as an economic scapegoat. But that didn’t happen. Now Trump is running against the second-worst presidential candidate of all time; and after already having beaten the worst.

Again, what were the odds?

But, no matter the odds, they always favor the house. And this will remain true in November – regardless of who wins in the 2020 Elections. Those placing their hope in political solutions to the nation’s ills, will, as usual, be quite disappointed. How many House or Senate Democrats have we seen stray from the herd? Not one. Ever. Kavanaugh, Russiagate, Ukrainegrate, et al. Never.

And what about the Never Trump Republicans and RINOs (Republicans in Name Only)? Will they save the republic? No. The Uniparty lives to serve The Cult. Loyalty can be forced through fear, seduced by flattery, or may simply derive from a lust for conformity, money, sex, or power. But, no matter the reason, The Cult is being crowned as Trump tweets.

So question every headline at all times and act with the best knowledge you have.

Come out of the system.

Know that people will wake up when they wake up and, in the meantime, words can be cold drops of conceptual water splashed upon the faces of those still sleeping. Even so, be careful with whom you cast your pearls. Seek the like-minded and realize the Orwellian episodes on our screens were written by The Cult; and, consequently, the plotlines are intended to deliver these denouements: Control over those who consent and the depopulation of those deemed to be human ballast and the belligerent.

To The Cult, it’s not personal. It’s just time.