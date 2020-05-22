Connecticut Hires $2 Million "Reopening Consultant"... & Other Absurdities

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,

The United Nations takes a page from 1984 with a list of offensive words

According to the United Nations, the word “wife” is apparently offensive to some people. So is “husband”.

Their reasoning? Those words are not gender-neutral. So to “create a more equal world,” the UN has published an initial list of 14 words they want you to stop using… as well as the acceptable substitute.

The word manpower is offensive, naturally, because it relies on the base “man”. And anything that has to do with a man is offensive and terrible in this new world of ours.

So instead of “manpower”, the UN wants you to say “workforce”.

Same with congressman. Though frankly the word ‘congress’ should be far more offensive than ‘man’. But nevertheless, the UN wants you to say ‘legislator’.

Instead of husband or wife, the UN wants you to say “spouse.”

In regards to this website, somehow “Sovereign Gender Fluid Homo Sapien” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

Oregon lockdown lifted… for a few hours

A judge ruled that Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s lockdown order could only go so far.

After 28 days, emergency decrees in Oregon require legislative approval. But Governor Brown did not receive that approval.

So a group of Oregon churches who were forced to close due to the shelter-in-place order sued the government. And the judge ruled in their favor– the entire state lockdown was ruled illegal, and the judge ordered that it be immediately lifted.

But that only lasted a few hours.

Governor Brown immediately appealed the ruling and took it to the state’s Supreme Court.

While the lower court’s ruling wasn’t overturned, the Supreme Court did cave to the Governor’s emergency motion to keep the lockdown in place while the lawsuit continued.

Of course, the Governor could have just called the legislature back to approve her lockdown order… or perhaps she was too afraid that the voters’ representatives would take her newfound power away?

It was a safer bet to let the Supreme Court decide, since Governor Brown appointed five of the seven justices.

Connecticut hires $2 million ‘reopening consultant’

There’s a lucrative new business opportunity in the Land of the Free: consulting state and local governments about how to re-open their economies.

How lucrative, you ask?

Well, the State of Connecticut has hired a consulting company to advise them on how to reopen the state after lockdown ends.

The state will pay a target of $2 million, which means it could end up being more.

But don’t worry, says Connecticut’s governor, because the state will likely be reimbursed by the federal government.

And why not?

The Fed is printing trillions of dollars worth of magic money.

What’s a measly $2 million to pay consultants to tell politicians how to stop being dictators?

New York tax revenue down $8 billion, or 68% compared to last April

Weird how when you shut down the economy, somehow the tax revenue stops flowing.

Tax revenue is down 68%, or almost $8 billion, compared to last April.

New York is now facing a yearly budget gap of $13.3 billion.

But New York did receive over $5 billion from the federal government’s CARES Act, and the city is already whining for more federal money.

Why did anyone ever work at all, when we could have just been printing money this whole time?

Restaurants are starting to collect customer info for contact tracing

Many American cities are considering forcing restaurants to collect information from patrons to assist in “contact tracing.”

That way, if someone who visited the restaurant is diagnosed with coronavirus, authorities can contact people who may have been exposed.

Customers must provide information like their name, phone number, address, and other contact information.

This is already required in some places, like Auckland, New Zealand. And it has already turned creepy.

One said she thought nothing of leaving her phone number, email address, and physical address at a Subway restaurant she visited.

Then she received a Facebook message, an Instagram request, and a text from a Subway staff member who wanted to take her on a date.

She was especially concerned because her home address was also available to the overzealous man.

And as creepy as that is, this is just one aspect of the privacy issues.

The government will also be able to track your whereabouts.

And unlike the creepy man from Subway, the government won’t let you ignore its advances.

Kansas City churches forced to keep records of attendees

It’s not just restaurants being forced to collect information on customers.

Churches in Kansas City, Missouri are now required to keep a list of church attendees.

That way, the state can look at the list for contact tracing if someone from the church tests positive for coronavirus.

The rule requires churches and synagogues to “record the names, contact information, and approximate entry/exit time of all customers who are on premises for more than 10 minutes.”

If a not-so-deadly virus can erase all the most basic rights– from assembly to religion– were we ever really free to begin with?

