Conservative French Presidential Candidate Warns Of "Civil War"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Conservative presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand warns that France faces the risk of a “civil war” due its problems with gang violence and uncontrolled mass immigration.

Bertrand is president of the Hauts-de-France Regional Council and is currently polling in third behind President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen ahead of the national election, which will take place in April next year.

“There is today a real risk of civil war,” Bertrand told the Grand Jury program, adding, “The president of the Republic must do everything to avoid it, and this requires above all the end of crimes not being punished. Any sanction must result in a sentence at the end.”

More specifically, Bertrand was referring to violent crime problems plaguing the outskirts of major cities, where immigrants have settled in radicalized ghettos and refused to integrate.

In response to the killing of criminals who become involved in violent confrontations with police, urban riots have become a routine occurrence in cities like Paris and Lyon.

“You have gangs, gangs fighting with Kalashnikovs; wouldn’t that be a civil war?” asked Bertrand.

The situation has become so unstable that some commentators, including Bertrand’s presidential rival Eric Zemmour, have called for such areas to be “re-conquered by force.”

Such ghettos have also been exploited by terrorists, including Salah Abdeslam, one of the Paris massacre jihadists, who hopped over the border to Brussels, Belgium and was able to hide out in the Islamic ghetto of Molenbeek for 4 months before being caught.

A poll taken back in April found that the majority of French citizens thought some form of “civil war” was likely as a result of failed multiculturalism and attacks on French identity.

The poll was prompted by a letter that was signed by 1,000 military servicemembers, including 20 retired generals, warning President Macron of “several deadly dangers” threatening France, including “Islamism and the hordes of the banlieue,” a reference to the fractured suburbs around major cities with high crime and immigrant populations.

While French authorities dismissed the warning as the work of right-wing extremists, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen asserted that the letter should be taken seriously.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.