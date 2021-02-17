Conservative Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70 following a battle with lung cancer, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show.

Limbaugh was diagnosed with stave IV lung cancer in January 2020. Days later, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union Address - America's highest civilian honor - which former First Lady Melania Trump presented to him.

"Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country," said Trump during the address.

As Fox News notes:

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential media figures in American history and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988. Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably both the most beloved and polarizing person in American media. The program that began 33 years ago on national syndication with only 56 radio stations grew to be the most listened-to radio show in the United States, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. Up to 27 million people tuned in on a weekly basis and Limbaugh has lovingly referred to his passionate fan base as "Dittoheads," as they would often say "ditto" when agreeing with the iconic radio host.

Limbaugh thanked his listeners and supporters during his final broadcast of 2020, where he revealed that he had outlived his prognosis.

"I wasn't expecting to be alive today," Limbaugh admitted. "I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today."

During the 2020 presidential election, Limbaugh hosted then-President Trump on his show for an unprecedented two-hour "radio rally" during which Trump used the "golden microphone" to answer questions from Rush and his listeners, according to the report.

Born in Cape Girardeau, MO on Jan. 12, 1951, Limbaugh started his career in radio in 1967 at the age of 16 as a "helper," eventually graduating to a disk jockey where he worked during high school at a small station roughly 100 miles south of St. Louis.

Read the rest of the report here.

The left, of course, is celebrating.

The left is deranged. This sort of talk is only okay for neocons. pic.twitter.com/7Bqct3TFhv — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) February 17, 2021