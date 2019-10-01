The Conspiracies Are Broad And Deep

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com,

The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition – Saul Alinsky, “Rules for Radicals” Accuse your enemy of what you are doing, as you are doing it to create confusion. – Marxist maxim Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past. – George Orwell, “1984”

I’m just a normal guy who started a blog three years ago, so I won’t claim to be officially credentialed for political commentary. I’m not a boots-on-the-ground reporter or even a writer, per se, although I was published nationally before my blogging career; just primarily pursuant to business and technical concerns. Regardless, given our times, I feel I’d be remiss for not sharing my personal observations – even if that is all I have: observations. Hence, the blog.

In past articles, such as “Breakfast Club: Dining with Friends”, and “The Persistence of Their Delusion is Despicable”, and “The Rants of the Libtards Ring Hollow then Echo”, I’ve written about my conversations with friends who are politically liberal; or, at least, more liberal than I. This past weekend, another such conversation began during breakfast with a snide remark about the “deep state impeaching Trump”. Of course, my democratic and Republican in Name Only (RINO) friends don’t believe in the deep state. But they do believe everything written in The New York Times and The Washington Post and that yours truly is an extreme right-wing, tinfoil-hat adorned, conspiracy theorist.

As I passionately decimated their arguments, they kept saying “let me speak…, let me speak” right up to the point a thirty-something young lady dining at an adjacent table with her husband and young children jumped to my defense and yelled at my friends: “You are the ones who keep interrupting HIM!”

I had to laugh at that, because at that point I was discussing how San Fran Nan (Pelosi) may have inconsolably angered the silent majority with her latest impeachment gambit derived from “Operation Ukraine”. And, this, just as the “Socialist Clown Show” plays nationwide during the Democratic Presidential Primaries.

I said:

“The Democrats have nothing. Absolutely nothing real to offer.”

The RINO kept trying to pin me down on the transcript of Trump’s July 25, 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with questions like:

“Did Trump, at first, financially hold up what Zelensky desired?” “Did Trump request a favor from a foreign power that could be used against his U.S. political opponent, Joe Biden?” “Was an agreement made?”

The main thrust being, according to the RINO, that these violated the U.S. Constitution, which the Democrat at our table claimed Pelosi was trying to protect.

Beyond the risibility of Pelosi’s concern for the Constitution, I refused to accept their premise that Trump was acting solely to benefit his 2020 election chances. He was, instead, I argued, on a mission to discover the origins of the now-debunked Russiagate Operation as well as rooting out the Obama Administration’s corrupt past involvement in Ukrainian affairs.

And this really goes to the heart of the American divide on Operation Ukraine.

For those on the Political Left, who view Trump as a self-seeking traitor, this latest effort is merely the continuation of Operation Russiagate.

For Trump supporters, however, the transcript of Trump’s phone call revealed a seemingly earnest effort to fulfill his 2016 campaign promises of draining the swamp and making America great again.

The American rift is, indeed, very real and the breach is growing wider. In fact, it now appears to be a matter of survival for those on both sides of the political aisle and Trump’s mere single mention of the word “CrowdStrike” to the Ukrainian President is akin to the first shot being fired at Fort Sumter during the beginning of America’s first civil war. For those unaware, CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity firm located dead center within the U.S. Intelligence Agencies’ Russiagate Operation which has maliciously undermined Donald Trump’s presidency for the last three years. The phony Russian “golden shower” dossier and unsubstantiated reports from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) contractor, CrowdStrike, represent what one might call razor thin or hanging by a thread “proof” of Russia’s alleged hacking of the U.S. 2016 Presidential Election.

Yet, exactly like Russiagate, the psychological defense mechanisms of Projection and Displacement are being utilized in this latest initiative, with the whistleblower in Operation Ukraine being the new “dirty dossier” of Operation Russiagate’s former glory days.

Furthermore, there is no doubt that Operation Ukraine’s Whistleblower’s Complaint was quite carefully crafted with the vague legal objective of forcing Attorney William Barr to recuse himself from any ongoing investigations; or perhaps only from those inquiries regarding the involvement of U.S. intelligence officials colluding with foreign nations toward the goal of overturning a U.S. Presidential Election. Or, it could be said that Operation Ukraine, at the very least, is meant to simultaneously defang Attorney General Barr both legally and in the eyes of the American public prior to any forthcoming Russiagate disclosures by Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham.

In any event, like Russiagate’s dirty dossier, the carefully constructed CIA Whistleblower’s Complaint within Operation Ukraine is evidence of collusion and, in fact, meets the threshold for the text-book definition of “conspiracy”.

Still, most Americans remain fooled.

At a get together in a church on Sunday, I listened to an elderly gentleman and “youngish” female boomer lament the “toxicity” in Washington D.C. Although no specific names were mentioned, it seemed to me they both blamed Trump – the woman in particular because she commented on how “diversity was a good thing” because, after all, her son-in-law worked at a plant that employed many people from India. Nice people. Good people.

Of course, so many Americans, including my breakfast friends, believe unity is obtained through diversity. Yet, at the same time, they eschew ideological diversity in favor of psychological conformity; even taken to the extremes whereupon melanin and genitalia supercede disparate thoughts and perspectives.

Just as many people today seek salvation through their tiny houses and smart cars, the Unity via Diversity crowd are self-justified by their virtue signaling. It really is like a religion. But a new religion that makes national borders immoral, parochial, and out of style.

And this is why Trump is considered to be a selfish pig by those who currently desire a new president. Trump is a divider; a xenophobic racist. He builds walls instead of bridges.

Indeed, this last weekend was a reminder regarding the logic of the mob, as well as the difference between propaganda and conspiracy. Most people don’twant to believe in conspiracy. Or, dare I say: “critical thinking”. It’s just another reason why the intelligence of the American Body Politic should never be overestimated.

For many years now, Joe Biden’s maleficence in Ukraine has been known by anyone with a computer, an internet connection, and a modicum of curiosity; including, yours truly, a genuine nobody who wrote about it near 2.5 years ago in a piece entitled “Dogs of War: Fight to the Death”. That article was posted just hours before the nation of Syria was bombed by Trump for the first time and my main point, now, is this: If I (and others) knew about these events so many years ago, then that should remove anydoubt in anyone’s mind as to the continuing complicity of the Orwellian Media in these odious international affairs (then and now):

In November of 2013 when, Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovych abandoned an agreement on closer trade ties with the European Union and, instead, sought closer co-operation with Russia, it began a series of events which then transitioned into the natural gas wars of 2014, and the Ukrainian coup in February, 2014 during the winter Olympics of that year. This all, in turn, caused Russia to make the decision to annex Crimea in March 2014. Then, Russia signed a $400 billion “Holy Grail” gas deal with China in May and this gave the Petrodollar a nice kick in the nuts. In June of that year, Ukraine, at the behest of the Western globalists, refused to pay its gas bill to Moscow’s Gazprom, so Russia cut off their gas. Soon after that MH17 was shot out of the sky and Joe Biden’s son’s company began preparing to drill for shale gas in eastern Ukraine.

The “memory hole” in George Orwell’s 1984 was a chute connected to an incinerator and served as the mechanism by which the Ministry of Truth would abolish historical archives. With Operation Ukraine, today’s Ministry of Truth needed to accomplish two primary goals: First, to magnify Trump’s guilt while, secondly, whitewashing former Vice President Joe Biden (and son’s) previous “involvement” in Ukraine.

And this is exactly what has happened. Trump has, once again, been slandered as guilty by the Orwellian Media just as Biden & Son were concurrently vindicated via articles such as these:

All of these headlines emerge on hundreds of millions of cell phones and devices, as the spin machines ceaselessly cycle. At the time of this writing, stories are being generated about how Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, plans to hold President Trump “accountable”:

“The president used that opportunity to try to coerce that leader to manufacture dirt on his opponent and interfere in our election,” Schiff told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, referring to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “I can’t imagine a series of facts more damning than that.”

But, paradoxically, in 2018, Schiff was caught red-handed colluding with a foreign-power in order to undermine the President of the United States. The fact the congressman was pranked by Russian comedians is beside the point. Schiff clearly cooperated with whom he perceived as foreign assets. Why is this not considered relevant by the Orwellian Media? Obviously, some questions answer themselves.

Orwell’s memory-hole works overtime in America today, as propaganda reigns. These are, in fact, a double-whammy. A one-two punch.

And most people don’t stand a chance.

Even if desktop reporters and internet sleuths wanted to discover the truth today, they would find it quite difficult. One reason, in the example of Operation Ukraine, is because search engines answering queries for “Biden’s Son” or “Hunter Biden” favor the online encyclopedia, Wikipedia , which states the following about the gas company, “Bursima Holdings”, that previously employed Hunter Biden:

There is no evidence that Hunter Biden was ever under investigation by the government of Ukraine, or that Vice President Biden sought the removal of [prosecutor Viktor] Shokin to protect Hunter Biden or Burisma Holdings.

Now, if you research the online link-attribution listed at the end of that Wikipedia statement, you will see articles sourced to a think-tank identified as The Annenberg Public Policy Center as well as other Orwellian Media outlets. The Annenberg Public Policy Center is subsidized by the University of Pennsylvania, and the Annenberg Foundation, with an office in Washington DC – and describes FactCheck.org as one of its “most notable initiatives”.

Fair and balanced? Probably not.

Furthermore, it is interesting that on Wikipedia’s “Hunter Biden/Bursima Holdings” section, the online encyclopedia very conveniently posts a “more information” link to their “Trump–Ukraine controversy” page – which has been growing every day, even now to the point of addressing various “conspiracy theories”. These conspiracies include speculations regarding the leftist mogul George Soros, the CIA “whistleblower”, and the DNC cyber-security contractor Crowdstrike. Accordingly, it appears very determined digital fingers are pointed at Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani as well as “right-wing discussion forums on the Internet” engaging in “disorganized speculation, racism and misogyny”; all the while very cautiously minimizing the Ukrainian shenanigans of the Biden boys. Of course, the page is rife with many additional citations from The Washington Post and The New York Times as well.

No matter where one stands today in regards to American politics, one thing is very clear: We are in the midst of a narrative war.

On September 27, 2019 Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed Operation Ukraine in a direct way. But if one searches Google or YouTube, it appears they have scrubbed it from their internet pages. Here is the episode linked on another site, but if you search “Tucker Carlson tonight 9/27/19” you will see many disconnected clips all shortened to between 1 to 42 seconds; even if Tucker’s 9/27/18 full show (on the Kavanaugh affair!), past episodes, and tonight’s episode, all remain available on YouTube in their entirety.

It is possible the entire Operation Ukraine, also known as Russiagate Part Deux, could be the result of panic on behalf of The Establishment? Could this be because Team Trump is about to go on offense? Is Trump playing for real this time? Or, will the president just tweet away while the nation burns?

Projection and hypocrisy are, indeed, the standard modi operandi of both deep state operatives and wild-eyed collectivists. But one wonders how much of the silent majority actually understands what is happening now. Some recent polls showing Trump hovering around 50% could be indicating sympathy for the ever-harassed president among the great unwashed; even as CNBC has reported support for Trump’s impeachment inquiry rising.

And now it appears the stakes are higher than ever before as recent revelations seemingly illustrate Team Trump’s diligence in discrediting Operation Russiagate and the bogus investigation of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

One also wonders if these new Operation Ukraine allegations against Trump could be just another scene from the ongoing, never-ending, reality TV series that has, once again, been taken off “pause”.

Regardless, the plot thickens as things are just beginning to really heat up.

In January 2019, Nancy Pelosi’s strategic new rules for the 116th Congress created “her own mini DOJ inside the legislative branch” in order to ease congressional impeachment efforts against President Trump. But also interesting, was how fast Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fast-tracked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s resolution to hand the CIA Whistleblower’s complaint to congressional intelligence committees:

One of the most pressing questions of the hectic Tuesday involved why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chose to counter his block-everything legacy and fast-track the resolution. (McConnell chose to “hotline” the motion, meaning he bypassed normal Senate procedures to move Schumer’s request to a vote without floor debate.)

It has also been reported that the U.S. Intelligence community “eliminated a requirement that whistleblowers must provide first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoings” just weeks after Trump’s July 25, 2019 “Crowdstrike” phone call to the Ukrainian President. Although, Wikipedia, and The Washington Post, and the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community has since labeled the alleged form change as a fake news conspiracy theory. This is because Operation Ukraine’s CIA Whistleblower used a “new form” utilized since May 24, 2018 that did “not require whistleblowers to possess first-hand information in order to file a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern” and that the CIA Whistleblower also claimed to possess “both first-hand and other information”.

Seems legit, right?

Nevertheless, is it possible Operation Ukraine is a trap? Obviously, but for whom? Because if impeachment efforts fail, then the optics will be very bad for the Deep State and the Democrats – which could, very likely, result in Trump winning the 2020 Presidential Election.

Or it could all just be another Red vs. Blue cage fight as the exit doors are locked before the arena burns.

Stay frosty.