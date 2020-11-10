A Conspiracy Collapses In The Court: Justices Appear To Confirm A Majority In Favor Of Preserving The ACA

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

During the Barrett confirmation hearing, we discussed the narrative of the Democrats and the media that the Affordable Care Act was dangling in the balance on the Supreme Court. With huge pictures of beneficiaries of the ACA displayed around the room, some Democratic senators actually said that Barrett was part of a conspiracy to rush her to the Court to kill the ACA.

As I repeatedly said, the narrative was entirely disconnected from any legal reality since at least two conservative justices — Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh — were likely to vote for severability and thus preserve the Act. They previously voted on similar cases. Today’s oral argument again exposed the unfair and unfounded narrative against Justice Barrett with both Roberts and Kavanaugh expressly reaffirming their positions on the severability.

Will any of these senators or analysts now acknowledge that the hype in the hyperbole from the hearing?

In the hearing, Kavanaugh stated “Looking at our severability precedents, it does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision, and leave the rest of the act in place, the provisions dealing with pre-existing conditions and the rest.”

Roberts added that the case for severability in the ACA case is obvious and compelling.

This is why I objected to the hearing narrative and displays:

So again.

As predicted, there appears at least five votes for severability. Yet, the Senate democrats and many in the media fostered this false narrative about the imminent death of the ACA and some directly accused Barrett of being a judicial shill to carry out a conspiracy on the Court.

Like so many false narratives, it is likely to simply pass into the ether without further discussion or contradiction. Obviously, anything can still happen but today’s oral argument shows how this unrelenting narrative in the Senate and the media was maintained in willful disregard of the legal facts.