Cop Who Hid While Parkland Students Were Slaughtered Wins Job Back, Plus Back Pay And Overtime

Authored by Daniel Payne via Just the News

The Parkland, Florida, police officer who sheltered behind his car while nearly 20 students were shot and killed will be re-instated to his job, his union announced on Thursday.

An arbitration process found that Brian Miller, at the time of the massacre a sergeant in the Broward County Sheriff's Department, was "improperly terminated" by the department more than a year after the shooting.

An internal investigation last year determined that Miller had "neglected his duties" when he responded to the shooting reports at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He "failed to coordinate or direct deputies’ actions and did not direct or coordinate an immediate response into the school," a state commission eventually ruled.

Miller was initially suspended after the shooting and was fired in June of last year. Yet an arbitrator determined that the sheriff's department had not afforded him due process when it terminated him.

He will receive back pay as well as missed overtime, accrued holidays and other benefits to which he would have otherwise been entitled.

The sergeant had been terminated by Sheriff Gregory Tony, who replaced Scott Israel in that role following the shooting. Israel had been suspended from the department by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the massacre; he is currently running against Tony to reclaim his position there.