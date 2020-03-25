GOP Senators Demand Fix For "Massive Error" In Coronavirus Bill Which Would Create "Perverse Incentive"

Update (1415ET): GOP Senators have cautioned against fast-tracking the bull as it stands, which would "create a perverse incentive to sever the employer/employee relationship," according to a spokesman for Sen. Sasse (R-NE).

The Senators are working on an amendment which would ensure that the maximum unemployment benefit is 100% of someone's salary.

First it was Nancy Pelosi 'rode into town from her extended vacation' to kill the GOP coronavirus bill.

Now, despite what we were told was a done dea, three Republican Senators have demanded an "immediate fix" to a drafting error in the bill which may delay its passage.

Sens. Scott (SC), Sasse(NE) and Graham (SC) wrote in a Wednesday letter:

"A massive drafting error in the current version of the coronavirus relief legislation could have devastating consequences: Unless this bill is fixed, there is a strong incentive for employees to be laid off instead of going to work. This isn't an abstract, philosophical point -- it's an immediate, real-world problem."

According to the Senators, "If the federal government accidentally incentivizes layoffs, we risk life-threatening shortages in sectors were doctors, nurses and cooks are trying to get food to families' tables."

Sens. Scott, Sasse and Graham "demand" a fix to the current version of the stimulus bill.



"Unless this bill is fixed, there is a strong incentive for employees to be laid off instead of going to work." pic.twitter.com/IVbIWgBP3H — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) March 25, 2020

