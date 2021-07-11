Critical Race Theory & The Big Lie Behind It

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Let's discuss what Critical Race Theory really is including the big lie behind it all.

What is Critical Race Theory?

The Encyclopaedia Britannica Explains CRT

Critical race theory (CRT), intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.

Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.

One would have to be nuts to believe CRT theory should be taught in grade school.

Unfortunately, that's where we are, and embraced by the Biden administration and the Left media.

Donna Brazile, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said in a WSJ Op-Ed, Don’t Ban Critical Race Instruction.

"Patriotism requires that we face up to our past, including slavery and racism."

Few would disagree with facing up to slavery. But where is the Civil War and slavery not taught? Anywhere?

We can and should go beyond that. What the US government did to Native Americans including the Trail of Tears is absolutely worthy of discussion.

Woke Culture Hiding Behind Lies

CRT proponents hide behind lies. The lie is that CRT discussion is about history suppression when it's really about indoctrination.

The result is a Woke Culture War embraced by Leftist media.

Two of the country’s important newspapers, the New York Times and the Washington Post, are unashamedly woke. The New Yorker and the Atlantic have ceased to be general-interest magazines and are now specific-interest publications—that interest being the spread of woke ideas. The major television networks early fell in line without a fight. Universities, in their humanities and social-sciences divisions, are not merely devoted to the propagation of woke ideas but initiate most of them.

Capitalism and Racism are ‘Conjoined Twins’

Critical Race Theorist Ibram X. Kendi says Capitalism and Racism are ‘Conjoined Twins’

Donna Brazile wants critical race theory taught in K-12 schools (“Don’t Ban Critical Race Instruction,” op-ed, July 2). Its contribution to improving race relations is to tell children that the color of their skin determines their destiny, not the content of their character, as Martin Luther King Jr. had it. White children are to be told they enjoy “white privilege” and oppress their fellow students of color. Consequently, white students must publicly admit to specific advantages they enjoy stemming from their privileged position. The shaming will set them on the road to becoming “antiracists.” Any disparity in disciplinary actions or enrollments is also ipso facto evidence of implicit racial bias. Ibram X. Kendi, a popular exponent of critical race theory, says capitalism and racism are “conjoined twins” that must be fought together. Ms. Brazile is doing what many advocates of critical race theory do: Change the subject from critical race theory’s agenda to undermine our culture to the noble-sounding “look honestly at American history—much of it good, but some of it immoral and horrific.”

Culture Wars

Leftist mainstream media is in bed with CRT proponents. They both attempt to pawn this all off as some sort of noble history lesson.

But if you read the definition itself, CRT it is not remotely about history.

It is about a theory that says "race is culturally invented" and "legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist."

That is what CRT proponents want taught because that is the actual theory.

White kids are made to feel inferior simply because they are white.

CRT proponents want those preposterous theories taught to K12 schools (Kindergarten to 12th grade).

Many if not most of those who support CRT do so only because they do not understand that the basis for CRT is a brazen lie.

Political Backlash

Those who see through the lies are infuriated.

Please play that video, and again if you already played it once.

