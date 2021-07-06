Critical Race Theory Should Be Banned, And A Black Parent Explains Why

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

The best case ever against critical race theory is in the following video, sure to go viral.

I've got two children her in the school district. It's very apparent here by all the parents who have spoken, that this board and the school district is failing. More importantly, about Critical Race Theory, this theory was never meant to be brought into grade schools, high schools at all.

It's actually taught in the collegiate atmosphere, more importantly, the legal portion of the collegiate atmosphere to see different laws through the lens of race from an ethics and ethical standpoint, not for grade schools and high schools.

The problem in bringing it up at the high school and grade school level is we do not have the educators to properly teach the kids.

Instead, educators use it as their own agenda, to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other. And whether you believe that or not, the reality is that is what's happening.

Critical Race Theory is teaching us that white people are bad. That's not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.

You have an educator within your staff that has pulled my daughter aside and said 'You're a minority. So you know better than to engage in certain things.' [Audience gasps, wow, whoa, etc.]

When I brought this to the school's attention, nothing happened to that educator. Instead, my daughter was brought in, and she was ridiculed. [Again audience gasps].

So my question is now, with Critical Race Theory being brought in, what is your criteria to educate the educators? And who are you to educate my children, or any of our children on life issues? That's our job.

Your job is to teach them math and science. Our job is to teach them about life.

I believe racial issues and tensions across the US are nowhere near what they used to be decades ago. Do we have a long way to go? Sure. Do we have individuals who need to be taught? Absolutely.

But people here do not look at me as a black man. They look at me as a man coming in front of you, addressing an issue that we all are passionate about. [applause!]

End Transcript