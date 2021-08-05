Cuomo Aide Leaked Oppo File On Accuser In Hopes Of Press Smear: AG Report

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo leaked an opposition file on one of his accusers, Lindsey Boylan, in a move "intended to discredit and disparage" her, according to a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Tuesday, following an independent probe of allegations into the governor.

According to the report, Cuomo received Boylan's personnel file from Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Alphonso David - who had taken her file with him after leaving Cuomo's office to become president of HRC in 2019, according to the AG report.

David was working as an adviser to Cuomo in 2018 when Boylan resigned after claiming Cuomo kissed her without her consent.

After Boylan accused Cuomo, a top adviser then leaked her personnel file to several reporters as part of a plan to discredit her.

"The evidence obtained in our investigation revealed that the complainants' fears of retaliation were justified," reads the AG report - which goes on to claim that David helped prepare a plan to discredit a second accuser, in which Cuomo would secretly record a phone conversation with her.

David denied wrongdoing in an interview with the Washington Blade, stating that he was required to comply with Cuomo aides' request for Boylan's file. David has joined numerous former Cuomo allies, the entire New York congressional delegation and President Biden in calling for the governor's resignation. "After reading the AG's devastating report that concluded Gov. Cuomo engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment, in violation of both federal and state law, he should resign," David tweeted Tuesday. -The Hill

What's more, as Sara Carter notes:

Cuomo had a former staffer working at Facebook to smear his accusers according to the Attorney General’s report. Dani Lever was a communications director for Cuomo from 2014 to 2020. Then, she left to become a communications director at Facebook. First, former aide Lindsey Boylan claimed in a February Medium post that Cuomo had engaged in inappropriate gestures, even including an unwanted kiss. In response, Communications Director Rich Azzopardi gave documents full of Boylan’s personal information to reporters. It was his way of trying to discredit her. “Ms. Lever coordinated with some of the reporters who received the documents to let them know that the Executive Chamber would be sending them,” the report reads. At that point, she had been working for Facebook for months.

Cuomo sycophant Dani Lever needs to be FIRED from @Facebook immediately.



This is illegal professional retaliation against victims on behalf of a criminal sexual predator who committed federal and state crimes. https://t.co/khoxfc6VQV — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021

We can't help but wonder if the file was leaked to Trevor Noah?

Never let Trevor Noah forget this. #Cuomo pic.twitter.com/ytkREifXJb — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 3, 2021

In related news, here's how Cuomo's likely impeachment will probably go down.