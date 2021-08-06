Cuomo 'Could Be Arrested' After Accuser Files Criminal Complaint With Albany Sheriff's Office

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 'could be arrested' if sexual misconduct allegations filed with the Albany County Sheriff's Office are substantiated, according to the New York Post.

Photos from NY AG Letitia James' 165-page report into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo

Sheriff Craig Apple told the Post that the victim, who was identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in Attorney General Letitia James' sexual harassment report, filed the complaint on Thursday afternoon during a brief afternoon meeting with sheriff's officials - who then contacted the Albany County District Attorney's office.

"The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest," said Apple.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple (photo: AP)

"Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it," he added.

The unidentified victim lodged the most serious accusation against the governor detailed in AG James’ report, alleging he pulled her in for a hug, reached under her blouse and fondled one of her breasts in the Executive Mansion in Albany on Nov. 16. ... The victim also told investigators that Cuomo groped her after asking her to snap selfies inside his office at the Executive Mansion on Dec. 31, 2019. -NY Post

"I mean it was—he was like cupping my breast. He cupped my breast," the woman told investigators for the Attorney General's office. "I have to tell you it was—at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup—the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that."

The groping allegedly took place at the Executive Mansion (AP)

Cuomo then "moved his hand to grab her butt cheek and began to rub it" for at least five seconds, according to the report. She also said that Cuomo gave her a stern warning not to share the photo with anyone - and that despite wanting to tell someone about the sexual harassment, she was terrified of losing her job if she did.