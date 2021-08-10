print-icon

Cuomo Resigns Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 - 12:09 PM

Following calls on both sides of the aisle to step down, embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned following sexual harassment allegations.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside... and that's what I will do," Cuomo said during a Tuesday press conference, adding that his resignation would be effective in 14 days.

Watch:

Cuomo's lieutenant governor, Kathy Huchul, is now set to become New York's first female governor.

For those watching, this is quite the swan song.

Remember the cuomosexuals?

