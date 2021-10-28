Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime

Former New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court, according to NBC News' Tom Winter.

According to the Times Union, however, the criminal summons for forcible touching was 'erroneously issued' by the Court, after a sheriff's investigator shared paperwork with the court which included a summary of their investigation.

The summons was issued without the consent of the alleged victim, Brittany Commisso, or her attorney, Brian D. Premo, according to sources familiar with the matter. A sheriff's investigator who had been a lead investigator in the case, in which the governor was accused of groping a female aide at the Executive Mansion last year, had met with a City Court official on Thursday to receive "guidance" if the department were to file a complaint. It's unclear what happened after that, but a person briefed on the matter and not authorized to comment publicly said that someone in City Court issued the summons. -Times Union

Whether it was filed erroneously or not, "A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court," according to Lucian Chalfen, a New York State courts spokesman.

As the New York Post writes, "Cuomo’s looming arrest is believed to be the reason that Attorney General Letitia James decided to tell a key union leader on Wednesday that she’ll launch a campaign for governor “shortly,” the source briefed on the matter said."

Soares opened a criminal investigation of Cuomo, 63, hours after the alleged groping incident was detailed in James’ Aug. 3 report, which accused him of harassing 11 women, including nine current or former state workers. Six days later, Brittany Commisso, an administrative assistant in the governor’s office, went public in a tearful interview on “CBS This Morning” during which she said Cuomo “put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra” inside Albany’s Executive Mansion in November. “The governor needs to be held accountable,” Commisso, 33, said.

"What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law."