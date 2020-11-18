Cuomo Unloads On 'Idiot' Reporter For Asking Simple Question About School Closures

Gov Andrew Cuomo must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed Wednesday morning, or perhaps he was frustrated from trying to hash out a plan with his political archnemesis, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, to battle the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Whatever the reason, America's favorite book-slanging, COVID-battling governor started a ruckus during the opening minutes of Wednesday's Q&A session, after laying out a confusing series of changes to the color-coded status of several zip codes around the state.

When a reporter implied that parents in NYC were confused about whether schools would be closing Thursday, or not, Cuomo snapped and started berating the reporter, saying his failure to comprehend the order was either the result of genuine stupidity, or the reporter's own mendacious spirit.

🚨 Dictator @NYGovCuomo goes nuts after a reporter asks him a simple question about school closures in NY. pic.twitter.com/C9ekSMF1io — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 18, 2020

But the whole thing fell apart when another reporter spoke up and pressed the question further, challenging the governor to answer one simple question: Would NYC schools remain open tomorrow?

After another awkward back-and-forth, Cuomo insisted that NYC schools would, in fact, remain open - for now, at least.

No sooner were these words spoken than the NYT broke the news: the Chancellor of NYC's schools had alerted principles that all students would return to remote learning starting tomorrow, the paper said.

Cuomo was seemingly caught off guard, and as stocks reacted negatively to the news, he moved on to the next question, though the palpable tension in the room lingered.

One Twitter user's comment about the unhinged rant was particularly apt.