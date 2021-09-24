Cyber Ninjas Fail To Find Election-Tipping Fraud In Arizona, But Raise Serious Concerns Over 'Alarming' Procedures

An election audit ordered by the GOP-controlled Arizona state Senate did not find widespread election fraud in Maricopa County, and actually showed former President Trump losing the largest Arizona county by a slightly wider margin than the certified count, according to the Arizona Republic, which received a draft of the final report.

The three-volume report by the Cyber Ninjas, the Senate’s lead contractor, includes results that show Trump lost by a wider margin than the county’s official election results. The data in the report also confirms that U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly won in the county. The official results are set to be presented to the Senate at 1 p.m. Friday. Several versions of the draft report, titled “Maricopa County Forensic Audit” by Cyber Ninjas, circulated prematurely on Wednesday and Thursday. Multiple versions were obtained by The Arizona Republic. -Arizona Republic

The Cyber Ninjas - who were mocked by Democrats for months while they were performing a hand-recount, were paid millions to compile the report. According to the draft, the report does raise questions about the election process and voter integrity. The draft also shows that there was less than a 1,000-vote difference between the county's official count and the Cyber Ninja's hand count.

The Cyber Ninjas' draft report of Maricopa County 2020 election results details a hand count showing President Donald Trump losing votes and challenger Joe Biden gaining votes (courtesy photo)

Per the draft report:

What has been found is both encouraging and alarming. On the positive side there were no substantial differences

between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the County. This is an important

finding because of concerns ahead of the audit. However, while it is encouraging for voters, it does not allay all of the concerns: None of the various systems related to elections had numbers that would balance and agree with each other. In

In some cases, these differences were significant.

There appears to be many ballots cast from individuals who had moved prior to the election.

Files were missing from the Election Management System (EMS) Server.

Ballot images on the EMS were corrupt or missing.

Logs appeared to be intentionally rolled over , and all the data in the database related to the 2020 General Election had been fully cleared.

, and all the data in the database related to the 2020 General Election had been fully cleared. On the ballot side, batches were not always clearly delineated, duplicated ballots were missing the required serial numbers, originals were duplicated more than once, and the Auditors were never provided Chain‐of‐Custody documentation for the ballots for the time‐period prior to the ballot’s movement into the Auditors’ care. This all increased the complexity and difficulty in properly auditing the results; and added ambiguity into the final conclusions. Had Maricopa County chosen to cooperate with the audit, the majority of these obstacles would have easily been

overcome. By the County withholding subpoena items, their unwillingness to answer questions as is normal between

auditor and auditee, and in some cases actively interfering with audit research, the County prevented a complete audit.

The draft report was issued in three parts adding up to approximately 110 pages, and recommends several areas of concern to be investigated by the Arizona attorney general.

We're sure we haven't heard the last of the AZ audit saga.