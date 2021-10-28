Danish Health Minister Threatens To "Shut Down Society" If More People Don't Get Vaccinated

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Danish health minister is threatening to “shut down society” if more people don’t get vaccinated after the country experienced a COVID spike despite over 75 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated.

As we highlighted on Monday, Denmark just suffered its worse COVID case load since May, while the virus reproduction (R number) also jumped to 2.01, which is the highest level since January.

Over 75 per cent of Denmark’s 5.8 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the fact that 85 per cent of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated, Denmark has seen more than 1,000 daily cases of COVID for a week straight.

Now authorities are threatening to “shut down society,” according to opposition party health spokesman Martin Geertsen, if more Danes don’t take the shot.

“If we are to keep Denmark open, we must have more people get the vaccine,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke

Although Heunicke said the vaccine would remain voluntary, he ominously warned the unvaccinated that their refusal to get the jab “no longer works.”

Geertsen said the government was breaking its promise to eliminate lockdowns once a high proportion of the population had been vaccinated, adding that Heunicke was sending a “completely wild message.”

Last year, Danish authorities tried to pass a law that would have allowed the forced vaccination of anyone, with police being used to physically detain people and hold them down while being jabbed, but the effort was abandoned after mass protests.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.