DC Comics Announces Superman Will No Longer Protect "The American Way"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The iconic comic book hero Superman will no longer stand for ‘The American Way’, according to DC Comics’ chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee, who claimed Saturday that the tag line which has been part of the character’s story since 1940 needs to ‘evolve’.

Lee announced that “To better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy over 80 years of building a better world,” Superman’s motto will now be “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.”

Superman now officially has a new motto: Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/SFrXMKwjml — IGN (@IGN) October 16, 2021

Lee added that “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

Despite the entire point of Superman being a story of America (an immigrant coming to a new world and standing for freedom, morality, justice etc etc) that wouldn’t be woke enough in 2021, and so the notion of America as a righteous place has been unceremoniously dropped.

DC comics previously had Superman renounce his American citizenship in a speech before the UN in which the hero declared “I’m tired of having my actions construed as instruments of US policy. ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way,’ it’s not enough anymore. The world’s too small. Too connected.”

Superman doesn’t fight for exclusively America. Him fighting for a better tomorrow is a better motto. He’s not the man of America, he’s for everyone. pic.twitter.com/sTnKa1us45 — forgetfullotte (@forgetfullotter) October 17, 2021

Recent woke issues of the comic have seen Superman protesting against wildfires caused by climate change, preventing a high school shooting, and protesting the deportation of illegal refugees in Metropolis.

In addition, DC comics has made Superman’s son a bi-sexual climate change concerned social justice warrior.

If he's that concerned with ice caps melting, why doesn't he just use his frost breath enough to make more? Or his normal breath to inhale a bunch of smoke, fly into space, then exhale? https://t.co/ydxDOBGCd2 — 👻Wraithrun Guard 👻 (@WhiterunGuardOF) October 15, 2021

Dean Cain, who played the character on TV for years wrote an op ed recently slamming the use of the character to trash America, noting “There is a clear agenda here. It’s globalist, it’s anti-America, but it’s not bold and it’s not brave.“

Cain added, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” is no longer the catchphrase of Superman. The new phrase? “Truth, Justice, and a Better World.” Okay, I’ll buy that, but what’s the vision that accompanies this more expansive view of social justice? What would make for a better world? Socialism? Communism? Forced equality?”

The actor further noted, “There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking, real actual slavery going on… it would be brave to tackle those issues, shine a light on those issues. I’d like to see the character doing that. I’d read that comic.”

Dean Cain: "I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn't today be allowed to say 'truth, justice, and the American way.'"



Ainsley Earhardt: "Oh my gosh. You're right. You're absolutely right." pic.twitter.com/S7o7Zvq6Vs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 2, 2020

Soon enough, all superheroes and role models for children will be like this:

No, this isn’t a joke. Marvel has unveiled its new generation of superheroes...



Meet Snowflake and Safespace, as @polly_boiko explains, not the 'new warriors' we need...but maybe, the ones we deserve pic.twitter.com/4pNOLOM3xm — RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2020

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.