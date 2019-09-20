"NYC Is Devastated, He's Coming Home!": Trump Slams De Blasio After Mayor Ends 2020 Bid

Update: Unable to resist, President Trump mocked de Blasio in a tweet following news that the mayor of New York City was dropping out of the presidential race.

"NYC is devastated, he's coming home!" Trump joked. He also lambasted de Blasio as a "part-time mayor" who was polling at "a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth."

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

* * *

The campaign that nobody asked for has finally come to an end.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

He made the announcement Friday during an appearance on "Morning Joe," saying I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election."

De Blasio said he would continue "speaking up for working people" and that whoever the Democratic nominee is, he or she needs to make sure they can "speak to the hearts of working people."

De Blasio's decision comes about two weeks after he first hinted that he might pull the plug after having not made the cut for the September Democratic debate. Later, the NYC Mayor said that if he missed the cut for the October debate, he would 'reevaluate'.

De Blasio is ending his campaign five months before the first primary contest.

Aides joked in the run-up to de Blasio's campaign launch in May that all of his advisors had begged him not to try a run for president, but the NYC mayor, whose city is dealing with a range of problems that have gone largely unaddressed during his absence, insisted on throwing his hat into the ring.

Even his wife reportedly opposed a presidential bid.