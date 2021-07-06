Dean Of Howard University Under Fire For Defending Cosby

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

We recently discussed the ruling of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning the conviction of Bill Cosby. While the Court differed on what errors warranted such action, all of the justices agreed that the trial was fundamentally flawed. Indeed, it was a disgrace and Cosby could sue for malicious prosecution. Yet, the incoming dean of Howard University’s fine arts college, Phylicia Rashad, is under attack for declaring her support for Cosby.

Rashad played Bill Cosby’s TV wife on “The Cosby Show.”

Fortune reported that there are calls for her resignation.

Rashad tweeted “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Update : Rashad issued a profuse apology and deleted the tweet.

Some have questioned, according to CNBC, “how she might handle sexual assault allegations in her role as dean.”

However, many of us were critical of the trial and it was an injustice. That is why it was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. That does not mean that Cosby is innocent. I do not believe he was innocent given his incriminating depositions. However, as I said in a prior posting, Bill Cosby is the ultimate example that you do not have to be entirely innocent to be wrongly convicted.

The prior prosecutor did not believe that he could convict Cosby on the evidence available. He instead promised not to prosecute to effectively force Cosby into giving four civil depositions. Even a guilty person can be the victim of a miscarriage of justice. Many believe Cosby is innocent. Many of us believe he is guilty. However, he was denied a fair trial and that made this a miscarriage of justice, as declared by the state Supreme Court.

Rashad responded to the calls for her resignation by insisting that she will fight for the survivors of sexual assault.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Her resignation would be a terrible mistake. I know little about Dean Rashad beyond her television career. However, a resignation would yield to the growing cancel culture on our campuses. She has every right to express her support for Cosby and considerable justification in describing this trial as a miscarriage of justice. She and I may disagree about the merits of these claims from 50 women, but higher education thrives on a diversity of such viewpoints.

Update : We are not sure this will help but Bill Cosby called on Howard University to support Rashad's freedom of speech after she expressed support for him when his sexual assault conviction was overturned.

In a statement, Cosby also lashed out at the media, comparing journalists to the rioters who stormed the Capitol in January.

"Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus," Cosby said in a statement provided to NPR by his spokesman Andrew Wyatt. "This mainstream media has become the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol," Cosby continued in his statement. "Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day."

Cosby concluded by saying, "WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD" in all caps.