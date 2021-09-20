Dear Joe, You Know It's Bad When Chuck Todd Turns On You...

You know it's bad for Joe Biden when establishment media operative Chuck Todd calls out Joe Biden for having a "pretty big credibility crisis on his hands."

“I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands. Because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite.

Afghanistan withdrawal wasn’t going to be messy. This wasn’t going to look like Saigon. The booster shots, he came out and essentially said eight months, and even indicated maybe we should start it as soon as five months. Now we’re not sure if anybody under 65 is going to get a booster shot...

Of course, the border has been, whether this is — we can talk about the border problems say there are years in the making, but it’s pretty clear we have a bigger problem now than we’ve had in years, and these policies have turned into becoming a magnet.”