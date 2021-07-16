'Defund the Police' Advocate Rep. Cori Bush Spent $54,000 On Private Security Company: FEC

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Congresswoman Cori Bush speaks during her election-night watch party on Nov. 3, 2020. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a member of the far-left “squad,” spent over $50,000 on a private security firm over the past three months, according to campaign filings.

Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings show her campaign spent more than $54,000 on RS&T Security Consulting, LLC., for “security services” between April 15 and June 28.

A cached version of RS&T Security Consulting’s website—which is offline—shows the business provides “executive protection agents” for “first-class executive protection and security for national and international figures.” It’s not clear why the website was taken down or if the business is still active.

The website also shows Secret Service-like agents as an example of what services are provided.

“Our Protection Specialists are highly skilled in a multitude of armed and unarmed protective services, surveillance system instillations and private investigative services,” the website says. “Our diverse close protection teams are trained, licensed personnel whom are experts in the private and public sector in 136 cities throughout the United States,” it adds.

She also paid $15,000 to a Nathaniel Davis for “security services” around the same time. It’s unclear who Davis is or what services he offered, although Davis’s address in the filings is the same as Bush’s campaign headquarters, Fox News reported.

Since she was elected into office, Bush has consistently called for defunding or “transforming” police departments. When various cities cut police funding in the midst of left-wing riots and demonstrations last year, the Missouri Democrat cheered the move.

“Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic. It marks a new future for our city,” Bush said in an April statement when the City of St. Louis stripped funding to the St. Louis Police Department. “For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe,” Bush added.

Bush also praised the City of Austin, Texas, for defunding its police department.

“Defunding the police isn’t radical, it’s real,” she wrote in January on Twitter of the move.

Other than Bush, fellow “squad” members Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have also spent their campaign funds on private security—although apparently not nearly as much as Bush has. According to FEC filings, Ocasio-Cortez spent about $4,000, Omar paid $2,800, and Pressley paid $3,500.

Bush, meanwhile, spent $35,000 on security services from RS&T, Maryland-based private security firm Whole Armor Executive Protection, and Davis during the first three months of 2021, federal records show.

The Epoch Times reached out to Bush’s office for comment.