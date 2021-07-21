Democrat Who Featured In Infamous 'Maskless Flight' Pic Calls For "Universal Mask-Wearing"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Democrat Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, who appeared in the now infamous photo of maskless Dem lawmakers on a private jet, faced ridicule after she called for “universal mask-wearing.”

Howard was one of 60 Texas Democrats who boarded a jet to Washington, D.C., to skip out on a vote on Texas’ election reform bill. A photo of the plane cabin shows Howard and several other passengers not wearing masks.

Following the trip, where they met with U.S. officials, Howard along with 5 of her colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

She subsequently tried to deflect criticism by remarking, “TSA exempts private, non-commercial flights from the mask requirement.”

“Unfortunately, the spike in infections from the delta variant became apparent immediately after our flight,” Howard continued. “Had we known at the time, we would have worn masks.”

Now Howard is facing more mockery after she vehemently called for schoolchildren to be forced to wear masks in class.

“We need to follow the science here,” tweeted Howard. Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, esp as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet.”

Apparently, Howard is really keen for kids to wear masks but not too bothered about covering her own face, even in close proximity to numerous other people inside a confined space.

“It’s OK when we do it!”

As we previously highlighted, Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote in a February 2020 that a typical store-bought face mask “is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.”

His sentiment was echoed earlier this week by Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor for the UK government, who told the London Telegraph that medics have given people a “cartoonish” view of how how microscopic viruses travel through the air, and the masks have gaps in them that are up to 5000 times bigger than COVID particles.

“The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders’ scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through,” Axon said.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.