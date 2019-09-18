Democratic Donor And 'Dangerous Sexual Predator' Ed Buck Arrested After Third Man Overdoses In LA Apartment

Democratic political activist and noted donor Ed Buck was arrested Tuesday night at his West Hollywood apartment where two men died of meth overdoses and a third, 37-year-old man, overdosed last week. The arrest came hours after President Trump was in the area for a fundraising blitz.

Ed Buck and current House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Buck has been charged with one felony count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Video of Ed Buck's arrest #SDLive #GreatAwakeningWorldwide 3 men have died in his residence in last few years-WTF is he a serial killer? pic.twitter.com/t6MeAh6QLU — Truth Nut ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@martel_al) September 18, 2019

Prosecutors have accused Buck of injecting the latest victim with two large doses of methamphetamine at his apartment on September 11, causing the man to overdose according to the indictment. After Buck refused to help the man and thwarted his attempts to get help, the man was able to flee the apartment and call 911 from a nearby gas station from which he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Notably, the Daily Mail documented a young black man with a bandage on his arm visiting Buck's apartment on September 11.

Hundreds of photographs of men in compromising positions were found in Buck's apartment according to court records.

Screenshots of Damar Love (friend of Gemmel Moore)and Ed Buck allegedly at Buck's home., summer of 2017 via Weho Times

and have characterized him as a "violent, dangerous sexual predator," who uses drugs, money and shelter to lure black men struggling with addiction and homelessness into his home where he "manipulates them into participating in his sexual fetishes," according to KTLA. Accordingly, his bail has been requested at $4 million by prosecutors, who argued that he is a threat to the community.

In a photo obtained by DailyMail.com, Buck smokes meth with a painfully thin, drug-addicted homeless young black man in his apartment - a partner he had found on the street and offered $300 to carry out his bizarre 'fetish' requests. Buck ordered the man to wear dirty white long johns and black leather 'f***ing boots'

The 65-year-old gay rights activist was notably given a pass after the first two men died in his apartment in what were ruled accidents.

The first man, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, died on July 27, 2017. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence in declining to press charges against Buck in connection with Moore’s death, which was ruled an accidental methamphetamine overdose. A second man, 55-year-old Timothy Dean, died of methamphetamine and alcohol toxicity on Jan. 7. Dean’s autopsy report said he died at least 15 minutes before anyone called 911. That death was also ruled accidental. -KTLA

"The full scope of his consistent malicious behavior is unknown," said prosecutors, adding "It is only a matter of time before another one of these vulnerable young men dies of an overdose."

Read more on Buck's alleged behavior here.

Buck has been a prominent figure in Democratic circles, associating with and donating to the likes of Democrats Ted Lieu, the Clintons, Adam Schiff and former California Governor Jerry Brown.

Ed Buck with Democrats Ted Lieu, Clinton, Adam Schiff and former California Gov Brown. pic.twitter.com/1cTDT9GQMx — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) September 18, 2019

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Deputy Mayor Szabo and Ed Buck

If convicted, Buck faces a maximum possible sentence of five years and eight months in state prison according to KTLA.