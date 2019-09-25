Democrats Fume Over Trump-Ukraine Transcript; Schiff Calls 'Mob Shakedown'

After passing the point of no return on Tuesday and launching an impeachment inquiry based on nothing more than a 'partisan' whistleblower report and rumors that President Trump threatened Ukraine over the Bidens, Congressional Democrats are hard at work trying to salvage their narratives after a transcript of a July Phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to meet expectations.

To recap; controversy erupted earlier this month after a whistleblower lodged an 'urgent' complaint about something Trump promised another world leader - the details of which the White House has refused to share.

Seizing on the rumor as their latest 'smoking gun,' Congressional Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday - only for a Wednesday morning release of the transcript (as a 'memorandum') to reveal a cordial conversation between the world leaders in which Trump asked Zelensky to look into the Bidens, and Zelensky assured Trump he was working hard to root out corruption.

Nothing was promised. Nothing was threatened.

By most standards, this was a 'myth busted' moment for yet another failed 'gotcha,' however after having committed to the impeachment inquiry the left is throwing a hail mary - pressing forward with accusations that the phone call was an abuse of power and risking turning Trump into a martyr into the 2020 election.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tweeted that "The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown: — We do a lot for Ukraine — There’s not much reciprocity — I have a favor to ask — Investigate my opponent — My people will be in touch — Nice country you got there. It would be a shame if something happened to her."

The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown:



– We do a lot for Ukraine

– There’s not much reciprocity

– I have a favor to ask

– Investigate my opponent

– My people will be in touch



Nice country you got there.



It would be a shame if something happened to her. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 25, 2019

Schiff continued with the mob analogy, calling it a "classic mafia-like shakedown."

JUST IN: House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff says Ukraine call transcript "reflect a conversation far more damning than I or many others had imagined."



"What those notes reflect is a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader." https://t.co/63XYrAIjsp pic.twitter.com/yO3gfOFlSz — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that "the release of the notes of the call by the White House confirms that the President engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds and our national security. The President has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad."

2020 Democratic presidential candidates hopped on the bandwagon as well.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted, "This 'transcript' itself is a smoking gun. If this is the version of events the president's team thinks is most favorable, he is in very deep jeopardy. We need to see the full whistleblower complaint and the administration needs to follow the law. Now." ... Sen. Cory Booker, another 2020 candidate, issued a statement saying, "We said Trump has been corrupting the office since the beginning, and today the White House said they agreed. This document is apparent proof that Trump pressured a foreign nation to meddle in our democracy again — and in doing so he again disrespected our Constitution, subverted the rule of law, and ultimately undermined the very ideals of our country." -NBC News

Yes - let's continue with the impeachment so we can fully explore why Joe Biden's son - despite no experience in the field - was getting paid $600,000 per year to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which was under investigation by a prosecutor that was fired after the elder Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees.

We can then look into the Bidens' adventures in China while we're at it.