Democrats Smell Blood After Whistleblower Says Trump Made Troubling 'Promise' To Foreign Leader

Congressional Democrats led by Rep. Adam Schiff are salivating over an August 12 whistleblower complaint by an intelligence officer over a 'troubling promise' President Trump allegedly made to a foreign leader during a phone call.

It is not clear which foreign leader Trump was speaking with, or what was promised, according to the Washington Post - however the complaint itself has given the president's opponents a brand new 'gotcha' to chase in their quest to bring Trump down.

What's more, acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has been refusing to share details about the phone call with lawmakers.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson determined that the complaint was credible and troubling enough to be considered a matter of “urgent concern,” a legal threshold that requires notification of congressional oversight committees. But acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share details about Trump’s alleged transgression with lawmakers, touching off a legal and political dispute that has spilled into public view and prompted speculation that the spy chief is improperly protecting the president. -WaPo

And as NBC News reports, over the last several days "the secret whistleblower complaint has been the subject of an increasingly acrimonious standoff between the acting intelligence chief and Schiff, who has demanded Maguire's testimony and a copy of the complaint."

Maguire has agreed to testify publicly next week, Schiff announced Wednesday, saying in a statement that the Inspector General "determined that this complaint is both credible and urgent," adding "The committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistleblowers and their complaints to Congress."