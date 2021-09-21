Democrats Unveil Stopgap Funding Bill, Debt Ceiling Suspension As Goldman Warns Of Shutdown "Collision Course"

Moments ago House Democrats released the text of a long-awaited stopgap bill (link) that would suspend the U.S. debt ceiling until after the 2022 congressional elections and temporarily fund the government to avert a shutdown after the end of this month. Dems also set up a Tuesday vote on a bill which according to Goldman analysts will set the US on "collision course" to a shutdown as soon as Oct 1.

The proposed debt ceiling suspension - to Dec. 16, 2022 - is needed because the "drop dead date" when the Treasury runs out of accounting measures to stave off a payment default sometime in October...

... although the exact date is tough to pin due to changing government revenues and outlays.

But, as we have discussed extensively before for reasons the latest WSJ editorial makes abundantly clear, Republicans have vowed to block the measure in the Senate as long as Democrats are pursuing their separate package of tax hikes and spending.

That standoff raises the odds of twin fiscal disasters - a government shutdown and a default - that could have "catastrophic" consequences, in the words of Janet Yellen for the US, for the global economy, but most importantly, for artificially levitated "markets."

The proposed stopgap bill would prevent a shutdown of most U.S. federal agencies and keep them operating through Dec. 3. The bill also contains $28.6 billion for recovery from a series of hurricanes and wildfires as well as $6.3 billion to resettle refugees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan. These are included to shame republicans into voting for the bill even though even RINOs such as Mitt Romney have said they would not vote for rising a debt ceiling.

Indeed, as Bloomberg adds, "Republicans in the House and Senate are expected to vote against the bill over the debt ceiling provision. That makes it likely the Senate will have to revise the spending bill, stripping out the debt ceiling language, before the Oct. 1 deadline."

And while most expect some amicable resolution after much huffing and puffing, the Democrat gamble with the debt ceiling makes the political endgame remains murky if Senate Republicans continue to block the suspension, and which as Goldman warns has substantially raised the odds of not only a government shutdown but also debt ceiling crisis, something the market is increasingly concerned about as judging by the growing kink in Treasury Bills around the Drop Dead date.

In terms of specific, House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said Democrats alone can raise the debt ceiling using the fast-track budget process that bypasses the Senate filibuster -- but doing so would require specifying a numerical debt ceiling increase rather than a time-limited suspension.

But more importantly, Democrats are loathe to take sole political responsibility for the debt even though it is their insistence on pushing through a $3.5 trillion fiscal stimulus.

And with neither party willing to budge, Goldman chief political economist Alec Phillips warns that the US is headed for a collision course on both the debt ceiling and a government shutdown. Below we excerpt from his latest note which was written late last night before the final text of the proposed bill dropped (highlights ours):