"Don't Treat Africans Like Kids" - Black Twitter Erupts At Democrats' Anti-Police Bill Stunt

In their latest absurd showing of "solidarity" with the Black Lives Matter movement, Nancy Pelosi and a host of Democratic lawmakers took a knee and - get this - donned traditional African garb during a press briefing where they unveiled their new 'police reform' bill that the White House has already said has no chance of passing.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which Pelosi stressed was drawn up by the Congressional Black Caucus, calls for the introduction of a handful of measures aimed at stomping out police brutality and holding rogue officers accountable. Though the full text of the bill has yet to be revealed (despite promises to release it on Monday) Pelosi claimed it will end officers’ immunity from civil lawsuits, create a federal database of police misconduct, deny funding for departments that allow certain tactics like chokeholds, require body cameras for all officers in the field, and adopt racial bias training, while restricting "weapons transfers".

Additionally, the bill would require officers who use force against civilians to fill out detailed reports (the dreaded paperwork), and lower the bar for prosecuting officers who break the law.

Pelosi & Co capped off their performance by kneeling in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Floyd was on the ground in police custody.

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

Almost immediately after the ceremony finished, Republican commentators demanded to see its full text, while hammering the venerable Democrat for her Kente-cloth outfit and tone-deaf virtue-signaling theatrics that turned the dial up to "11" on the tone-deaf scale. Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden just publicly broke with BLM's demands to "abolish the police."

I've just read three separate write-ups about the Pelosi's police bill today without a single line describing what it does. All include Schumer's insistence that it pass immediately. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) June 8, 2020

The virtue signaling is off the charts... pic.twitter.com/HO8LWnqQoA — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 8, 2020

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (is planning to determine "what if anything is appropriate" for Congress to do to address the issue of systemic police misconduct.

However, as with so many grandstanding virtue-signaling efforts have in the past, this stunt backfired as 'black Twitter' erupted

Author Obianuju Ekeocha posted a video demanding Democrats stop "virtue signalling" by wearing African cloth in the Capitol.

"Excuse me, Democrats," she continued. "Don't treat Africans like we're children. These fabrics and these colorful things that we have within our culture and tradition, they all mean something to us. I know you look at us and you say, 'Oh, Africans are so cute in all of your colorful dresses.' Well, some of those dresses and patterns and colors and fabrics actually do mean something to us."

Ekeocha went on to ask why Democrats were using the cloth for their "own show of non-racism."

I had to say something about the American politicians shameless and ignorantly using the Kente fabric as a prop in their virtue signaling.



*I’m usually more mild mannered than this so please forgive me, I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/aZMjgsHujS — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

Charlie Kirk wondered, how come, when normal people wear tribal outfits, it's "cultural appropriation", but when Democrats do it as a cynical political ploy, it's somehow noble.

How is it not "cultural appropriation" for Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, & Jerrold Nadler to show up to the Capitol wearing West African "Kente Cloth"



Can you imagine if a Republican showed up in this for a publicity stunt?



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, as another user pointed out, the kente cloth Pelosi is wearing was probably made in China.

hey everyone, ghana never weaved the kente cloth. we don’t even know what that is. speaker pelosi got that from china. — Rockyatu Otoo (@ghanagirlgoes) June 8, 2020

Black Democrats also slammed Pelosi over the 'insensitive' stunt.

I am not sure what’s funnier, those ridiculous politicians wearing kente cloth or Cory Booker smartly opting out of that absurd performance. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 8, 2020

The WaPo editor who asked twitter users to venmo her money for all the hard work she's doing to expose systemic racism also clapped back.

*blinks*



Nancy Pelosi in kente.



I really need the guidance of my Ghanian ancestors because chale..... https://t.co/DQXSxymt3x — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 8, 2020

As did several other black journalists.

If there was every a time for Ghana to enforce their intellectual property copyright of protection over kente + adinkra textiles the time is NOW cuz................ pic.twitter.com/FlNW3uj1Ff — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 8, 2020

How is this not cultural appropriation? 😂 pic.twitter.com/2tU3O3wuLU — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) June 8, 2020

I admit that I did not have congressional delegations draped in Kente cloth on my bingo card. — Ida B. Wells’s Burner Account (@goldietaylor) June 8, 2020

Why is this so wrong? An anonymous twitter account offers a hint.

This systemic racism will never end unless the DEMONRATS STOP talking & treating BLACK PEOPLE like CHILDREN.

They'll continue to hate white people until the Dems & leftist media start talking about crime & gangs in real terms Instead of pretending it isn't prevalent among their — Bill Allen (@wdabill) June 8, 2020

The transparent, virtue-signaling stunt is a staple of the Pelosi playbook...

If anyone can’t understand why Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and them dressed up like they’re trying to sneak into Wakanda is disrespectful and appropriative you have a great deal to learn. https://t.co/DGsKHCZNQT — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

Remember those pens?