DeSantis Threatens To Withhold Salaries From School Officials Who Defy Mask Mandate Ban

Florida school superintendents and board members who defy Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order prohibiting mask mandates could find themselves without pay.

According to a statement issued by DeSantis' office - just days after his threat to cut funding resulted in a 'pause' on a proposed mask mandate in Broward County - one potential consequence for defiant school officials would be a loss of income.

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed. For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law," reads the statement.

"Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems. The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs."

Last week, Broward County schools "paused" its upcoming mask mandate following a similar threat - telling the Epoch Times: "In light of the governor’s executive order, the district is awaiting further guidance before rendering a decision on the mask mandate for the upcoming school year. At this time, the district’s face covering policy, which requires the use of masks in district schools and facilities, remains in place."

Of course, we expect any such moves by DeSantis to be magically struck down by an activist judge within hours.